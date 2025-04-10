RadSite Celebrates 20 Years Promoting Quality-Based Imaging

Advanced Diagnostic Imaging Accreditation Mark Hiatt, MD, MBA, MS, RadSite Chief Medical Officer Cherrill Farnsworth, Operating Partner at Windrose Investors Garry Carneal, JD, MA RadSite President & CEO

April 29th webinar to feature RadSite's founders and current leaders reflecting on two decades of promoting imaging standards

RadSite offered an advanced credentialing service to ensure imaging providers were meeting professional, operational and equipment standards.” — Cherrill Farnsworth, Operating Partner at Windrose Investors

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RadSite™, a leading accrediting agency throughout the United States will commemorate twenty years of promoting quality and performance-based imaging with a dynamic webinar entitled “RadSite Celebrates 20 Years as a Quality Improvement Organization.”The event will take place on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. EDT. To join us for the complimentary webinar, click here to register.RadSite was founded in 2005 by HealthHelp, a radiology benefit management company, to assess the quality and efficiency of both low- and high-tech imaging. The initial RadSite Assessment Program created a comprehensive framework to ensure that imaging suppliers in payer networks were properly credentialed, used evidence-based protocols, and met safety standards. In 2010, RadSite became an independent accreditation organization focused on accrediting advanced diagnostic imaging.“I established the RadSite Assessment Program in conjunction with Humana’s need to improve the quality of imaging,” notes Cherrill Farnsworth, Operating Partner at Windrose Investors and former CEO of HealthHelp. “At that time, many payers were concerned about patient safety and the clinical efficacy of imaging scans. RadSite offered an advanced credentialing service to ensure imaging providers were meeting professional, operational, and equipment standards.”The webinar will feature a roundtable discussion of RadSite's founders and current leaders as they reflect on two decades of working with managed care organizations, providers, and other stakeholders, and certifying over 60,000 imaging systems at more than 25,000 locations. Today, RadSite has established itself as a leading accreditation agency in advanced diagnostic imaging. This event promises to provide insights into RadSite's journey and its plans for the future.Moderator: Mark Hiatt, MD, MBA, MS, Chief Medical Officer, RadSiteSpeakers:* Cherrill Farnsworth, Operating Partner, Windrose Investors, and former CEO, HealthHelp* Garry Carneal, JD, MA, President and CEO, RadSite“I have had the privilege of supporting RadSite from its early years while serving as the chief medical officer of its parent organization, HealthHelp,” reflects Mark Hiatt, MD, MBA, MS. “Today, I continue to support RadSite’s mission to promote quality in imaging as its chief medical officer and vice-chair of its standards committee for advanced diagnostic imaging. I look forward to sharing insights on RadSite’s achievements and future objectives.”“It has been an honor to serve as RadSite’s President and CEO since 2010. Similar to Dr. Hiatt, I have had the opportunity to support the initial certification program under HealthHelp and then help transition RadSite to an independent accreditation organization,” states Garry Carneal, JD, MA, president and CEO. “Currently, RadSite is supported by dozens of committee volunteers and industry experts. I am looking forward to sharing my thoughts on where RadSite has been and where it is heading during the webinar.”Check out RadSite's webinar page ( https://radsitequality.com/webinars/ ) or RadSite's YouTube page, where more than 30 complimentary, on-demand webinars are available. To learn more about RadSite, visit www.radsitequality.com ###About RadSite™ ( www.RadSiteQuality.com Founded in 2005, RadSite promotes quality-based practices for imaging systems across the United States and its territories. RadSite is recognized by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services as an official accreditation organization under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act of 2008. RadSite is also recognized by more than 350 payers and has accredited more than 2,000 imaging systems. The agency’s programs help assess, track, and report imaging trends to enhance imaging procedures and outcomes. RadSite also offers educational programs, publishes issue briefs, and underwrites research on a complimentary basis to raise awareness of safety issues and to promote best practices. The organization is governed by an independent advisory board and committee system, which is open to a wide range of volunteers to ensure transparency and accountability. To learn more, contact us at 443-440-6007 or info@radsitequality.com.

