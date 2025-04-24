RadSite to Host Complimentary Webinar on Emerging Cone Beam CT Imaging Trends

Advanced Diagnostic Imaging Accreditation Mark Casner, RadSite's Chief accreditation officer David P. Georges Aimee Knight, Founder, Reveal Diagnostics David Luick, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Tungsten Medical Network

May 13th webinar to feature a roundtable discussion highlighting recent developments, challenges, and opportunities

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RadSite™, a leading accreditation agency recognized throughout the United States for promoting quality and performance-based imaging, will host a webinar to showcase the latest advancements in Cone Beam CT imaging.The event will take place on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. EDT. To join us for the complimentary webinar, click here to register.Thousands of Cone Beam CT (CBCT) imaging systems are used in dental and medical offices across the U.S. Experts predict the global CBCT market will reach $1.5 billion by 2030. This roundtable will feature leading experts discussing emerging clinical use cases, RadSite’s CBCT Standards, and related topics.Moderator: Mark Casner, MA, MBA, FACHE Chief Accreditation Officer, RadSiteSpeakers:* David Georges, President, Koning Americas* Aimee Knight, Founder, Reveal Diagnostics* David Luick, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Tungsten Medical Network“RadSite has now accredited more than 200 imaging practices offering Cone Beam CT,” remarks Mark Casner, MBA, RadSite’s Chief Accreditation Officer. “I am looking forward to sharing some of the trends that RadSite has seen in this field.”RadSite is the only accreditation agency in the United States that offers a standalone medical Cone Beam CT accreditation program that has been approved by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. In addition, RadSite offers a second accreditation program for dental Cone Beam CT.“As Cone Beam CT technology adoption soars, dedicated breast CBCT is the latest technology to enter the commercial imaging market,” said David Georges, President, Koning Americas. “This low dose, isotropic, high-resolution 3D imaging technology does not compress the breast and is poised to replace conventional compressional 2D mammographic technology. Among other benefits, this new scanning technology should increase the number of patients who are willing to undergo breast cancer exams since there is no discomfort during the procedure unlike a mammogram.”“Based in the Bay area, I established one of the first outpatient imaging practices featuring Cone Beam CT imaging for both dental and medical patients,” remarks Aimee Knight, Founder of Reveal Diagnostics. “Offering Cone Beam CT scans for a variety of patients at imaging facilities like Reveal provides many advantages. For example, the advanced technology of a Cone Beam scanner is able to obtain high-resolution images from all angles of the head and neck region, which in turn provides important diagnostic information to the ordering provider. But there are still some regulatory, reimbursement and practice issues that need to be addressed in order to best serve the patient.”“The expansion of Cone Beam CT imaging systems in the medical arena is taking off,” notes David Luick, COPM-C, Business Development Manager with Tungsten Medical Network. “I am looking forward to sharing my thoughts on the diagnostic benefits of taking 3D images at the point-of-care while ensuring the same level of image quality as traditional outpatient imaging centers.”View RadSite's webinar page ( https://radsitequality.com/webinars/ ) or RadSite's YouTube page where more than 25 complimentary, on-demand webinars are available. To learn more about RadSite, visit www.radsitequality.com ###About RadSite™ ( www.RadSiteQuality.com Founded in 2005, RadSite promotes quality-based practices for imaging systems across the United States and its territories. RadSite is recognized by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services as an official accreditation organization under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act of 2008. RadSite is also recognized by more than 350 payers and has accredited more than 2,000 imaging systems. The agency’s programs help assess, track, and report imaging trends to enhance imaging procedures and outcomes. RadSite also offers educational programs, publishes issue briefs, and underwrites research on a complimentary basis to raise awareness of safety issues and to promote best practices. The organization is governed by an independent advisory board and committee system, which is open to a wide range of volunteers to ensure transparency and accountability. To learn more, contact us at 443-440-6007 or info@radsitequality.com.

