North Arrow ABA is First Michigan-Based Provider Accredited by the Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ)

TRAVERSE CITY, MI, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) has awarded a full two-year accreditation to North Arrow ABA for its applied behavior analysis (ABA) programs. North Arrow is the first organization in the state of Michigan to achieve this accreditation, and joins just two dozen other organizations nationwide in this significant accomplishment.North Arrow offers ABA healthcare services to individuals and families impacted by autism. Its program was evaluated against ACQ’s Applied Behavior Analysis Accreditation Program Standards and Guide. This review process includes a wide range of business, clinical, and quality improvement activities to promote best practices and evidence-based pathways. The assessment considers clinical observations and satisfaction surveys from patients and staff, leadership interviews, and a desktop review.“We’re incredibly proud of this accomplishment and our ongoing commitment to quality,” says Mike Dow, executive director. “To be the first and only ABA provider in the state of Michigan to achieve this accreditation is a testament to our talented staff, across the entire organization.”"Earning this accreditation is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to excellence, ensuring that every individual we serve receives the highest quality care and support,” added Jon Timm, BCBA, LBA, founder and clinical executive. As a Traverse City native, Jon founded North Arrow to address the need for high-quality therapy in underserved communities throughout Northern Michigan. This year marks the fifth anniversary of North Arrow’s commitment to providing exceptional services. Originally established in Traverse City, the organization has since grown to include locations in Cadillac, Grayling, Gaylord, Petoskey, Cheboygan, and the Eastern Upper Peninsula.“People with autism deserve high-quality ABA services,” said Erick Dubuque, director of ACQ. “Organizations applying for accreditation from the Autism Commission on Quality must meet rigorous standards for patient care, administration, and transparency. North Arrow ABA underwent a thorough review process to earn its accreditation.”ACQ continues to accept new applications for its two-year accreditation from organizations offering ABA as a healthcare service to individuals with autism.###About Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ)The Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) is a nonprofit accreditation agency that recognizes applied behavior analysis organizations serving individuals and families impacted by autism. ACQ’s mission is to continuously improve the impact of applied behavior analysis services for the autism community through education and accreditation of provider organizations.ACQ is a single-member LLC of the Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP), a known and trusted nonprofit trade association for organizations serving individuals with autism. ACQ receives financial and in-kind support from CASP but maintains firewalls that protect the integrity of its essential accreditation activities. Our vision is for all recipients of applied behavior analysis services to reach their full potential through access to organizations offering the highest level of care.Learn more at autismcommission.org.

