Infocepts Explores the Art of AI and Personalization at Starbucks in New Podcast Episode

Megan Brown of Starbucks shares insights on addressing AI’s transformative potential, and driving personalization in global organizations on Infocepts podcast.

It's about keeping an open mind to what's coming, a future where AI enhances work rather than replacing it. ” — Megan Brown

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infocepts’ podcast The Intelligent Leader takes a fresh look into the intersection of creativity, leadership, and technology with its latest episode, featuring Megan Brown, Director of the Global Center for Advanced Analytics and Data Science at Starbucks. Hosted by Shashank Garg, this compelling discussion highlights how Starbucks is leveraging AI and data science to revolutionize customer experiences and streamline global operations.Blending Creativity with Data ScienceMegan Brown’s approach challenges the notion that data science is purely analytical in nature. A dance enthusiast and mother of three, Megan combines her creative passions with strategic leadership to solve the data challenges for Starbucks, a sprawling enterprise in its own right.“You have to use all the parts of your brain,” Megan shares, diverse experiences fueling her ability to solve data problems across dozens of markets with varying cultural nuances and norms.AI with a Purpose: From Dishes to Data-Driven PersonalizationMegan advocates for its practical applications, focusing on mundane yet essential tasks like data categorization. “Dishes and laundry first,” she quips, underscoring the importance of starting with using AI to fix practical problems before tackling nebulous projects of greater scale.On Starbucks’ hallmark personalization efforts, Megan discusses how her team develops advanced models tailored for international markets. By starting small and building trust with stakeholders, Starbucks creates a scalable roadmap that blends big ideas with incremental progress, with the ability to course-correct as necessary.Trust as a CornerstoneFor Megan, trust is essential in data leadership. “Not trusted in, not trusted out,” she emphasizes, explaining how trust in data architecture , platforms, people, and the data itself lays the foundation for effective and scalable solutions.A Fresh Perspective on LeadershipThe episode also reveals Megan’s optimism for the future, rooted in creativity, family, and maintaining an open mind. She encourages leaders to approach AI adoption with caution and purpose, starting with low-risk projects and cultivating a culture that embraces experimentation and failure.Why You Should Tune InDon’t miss this engaging conversation that showcases the human side of data science. Megan’s journey provides valuable lessons for data leaders, the technology sector, and anyone curious about the evolving role of AI in business, particularly in personalization.About InfoceptsInfocepts is a global provider of Data & AI solutions , enabling organizations to effectively leverage data, AI, generative AI, and analytics to drive business outcomes. With over 20 years of experience, Infocepts partners with enterprises across industries to facilitate data-driven decision-making.Listen NowCatch Megan Brown’s episode of The Intelligent Leader podcast at https://www.infocepts.ai/blog/the-real-story-behind-ai-and-personalization-at-starbucks/ . The podcast is also available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts.

