investorTV to Host Live Panel: '2025 Market Outlook: Gold, Commodities, and the Global Economy' on February 21, 2025

2025 Market Outlook: Gold, Commodities, and the Global Economy

This live panel discussion will feature industry leaders sharing insights into gold’s record performance, commodity market dynamics, and global economic trends.

SINGAPORE, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- investorTV , a digital platform powered by Global One Media Group that brings together industry experts, corporate executives, and investment professionals for live panel discussions on various market topics, is pleased to announce its upcoming live panel discussion, "2025 Market Outlook: Gold, Commodities, and the Global Economy," scheduled for February 21, 2025, at 11 AM ET (5 PM CET).This timely discussion brings together distinguished industry leaders to examine the current market landscape, with a particular focus on gold's recent performance and broader commodity market trends.Media veteran Michael Switow will moderate this hour-long discussion featuring an expert panel including:- Adrian Day, Chairman and CEO, Adrian Day Asset Management- Don Durrett, Founder and Mining Stock Analyst, Gold Stock Data- Victor Cantore, President, CEO, and Director, Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX | FSE: MX0 | OTCQX: AMXEF)- Dean Besserer, President, CEO, and Director, Zeus Mining Corp. (CSE: ZEUS | OTCQB: ZUUZF | FRA: O92)They will explore a wide range of key topics in the global markets, including:- Gold market dynamics and price outlook, including analysis of recent market movements and supply-demand factors affecting physical gold markets- Global commodity market trends and the potential emergence of a new commodity supercycle- Impact of climate change milestones on green transition elements and energy markets- Challenges and opportunities for junior mining companies in the current market environment- Strategic portfolio allocation strategies for commodity investments in 2025- Effects of geopolitical factors and trade tensions on commodity marketsAttendees will have the opportunity to engage directly with the panelists during the Q&A session.To secure your spot for this live panel, register here: https://globalonemedia.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_65YjDG1QR36PQkjMTJmxkQ Slots are limited, so early registration is encouraged.About investorTVinvestorTV is a premier digital platform for industry experts and corporate leaders to explore how key forces shaping the 21st-century economy impact investment decisions. Live interactive conversations provide viewers with exclusive insights and actionable strategies. Launched by Global One Media to empower viewers with free, high-quality investment insights, the platform also connects CEOs and institutional investors to explore the collaborations needed for next-generation innovations. More information at www.investor-television.com About Global One Media GroupGlobal One Media is a full-service, investor-focused digital marketing agency committed to driving action through effective storytelling, high-quality content creation, and strategic distribution. By leveraging our global network and community-driven channels, we help public companies dominate their sectors in the digital and social media landscape, tell their story in an engaging manner, and reach millions of investors around the world. https://globalonemedia.com Stay connected with investorTV and access the latest content and events through their website and social media channels:YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@InvestorTelevision TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@investor.tv Twitter: https://twitter.com/_investortv Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/_investortv/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/investortelevision LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/investor-tv/

