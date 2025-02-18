OpenClinica Debuts Robust CRO Partnership Program to Help CROs Compete

OpenClinica debuts robust CRO partnership program 2025 OpenClinica CRO Partnership Program For the Win

4,300+ U.S. contract research organizations improve trial efficiency and increase productivity for clinical trial sponsors

Improving margins is critical for CROs seeking differentiation in a highly competitive market. Our program enables CROs to optimize workflows, reduce trial costs and increase operational efficiency.” — Ben Baumann, COO, OpenClinica

NEEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenClinica today announced its CRO Partnership Program designed exclusively to help contract research organizations (CROs) compete and win new business. The partnership program features:

-Proven, innovative best-in-class eClinical solutions,

-Practical EHR-to-EDC integration,

-Expert product training,

-Sales enablement,

-Joint marketing,

-Financial incentives, and

-Compliance support and resources.

“OpenClinica intimately understands the needs of contract research organizations and built a partnership program to help CROs win business,” said Ben Baumann, OpenClinica’s Co-Founder and COO. “We help CROs deliver value for clinical trial sponsors by streamlining operations, accelerating study builds and engineering a seamless experience.”

The CRO market has been steadily growing. As of 2024, there were 4,321 CRO businesses in the United States. Between 2019 and 2024, the number of CROs grew three percent per year on average. Estimates suggest that CROs conduct nearly three out of every four clinical trials.

“Improving margins is critical for CROs seeking differentiation in a very competitive market, emphasized Baumann. “Partnering with OpenClinica enables CROS to optimize workflows, reduce trial costs and increase operational efficiency.”

To learn more about OpenClinica’s partnership program for CROs, visit: https://www.openclinica.com/clinical-trial-solution-for-cros/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.