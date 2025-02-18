Excel Dryer wins two prestigious sustainability awards from Business Intelligence Group

Business Intelligence Group Sustainability Award presented to Excel Dryer, Inc. Excel Dryer

We are thrilled with these recognitions, which are a testament to Excel' s unwavering commitment to the environment.” — Joshua Griffing, Excel Dryer Director of Marketing and International Sales

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excel Dryer, Inc. , was recently recognized as a double winner in the prestigious 2024 Sustainability Awards , hosted by Business Intelligence Group, which honors organizations worldwide that make sustainability a core part of their business practices.The D|VERSE Sink System featuring the XLERATORsyncHand Dryer was recognized as a Sustainability Product of the Year, and Excel Dryer’s Healthy Office Oasis received the Sustainability Initiative of the Year award. Excel’s ThinAirHand Dryer with Electrostatic HEPA (eHEPA) Filtration was also selected as a finalist in the Sustainability Product of the Year category.“We are thrilled with these recognitions, which are a testament to Excel' s unwavering commitment to the environment,” said Joshua Griffing, director of marketing and international sales for Excel Dryer. “We are dedicated to advancing the industry while ensuring that everything from our workplace to our products reflects our values of sustainability and wellness.”The D|VERSE Sink System featuring the XLERATORsync Hand Dryer with eHEPA is a collaboration between commercial product designer D|13 Group and Excel Dryer. Integrating the elements of proper hand washing and drying in a cohesive 30" unit, it introduces a new level of hygiene, sustainability and aesthetic appeal that instantly transforms any commercial restroom.Excel Dryer’s energy-efficient, sustainable and comfortable office expansion at its LEED-certified headquarters was guided by the WELL Building Standardand rooted in the company's mission to lead through innovation. It incorporates beauty, health, wellness and sustainability—from a reception desk that limits the introduction of air pollutants to carpet fibers made from recycled fishing nets."Forget greenwashing—Excel Dryer puts sustainability at the heart of everything it does," said Russ Fordyce, CEO, Business Intelligence Group. "We're inspired by their dedication and excited to showcase the incredible work they're accomplishing."About Excel Dryer, Inc.Excel Dryer is a family-owned and operated company that revolutionized the industry with the invention of the XLERATORHand Dryer, which set a new standard for performance, reliability and customer satisfaction. For more than 50 years, Excel has been manufacturing American-made hand drying solutions that are dependable, cost effective, safe and sustainable. Backed by the best customer service, Excel Dryer products can be purchased through an established network of sales representatives and distributors globally.Learn more about Excel Dryer at exceldryer.com ###

Commercial Office of the Future

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.