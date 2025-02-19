The Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia Selects DebtBook to Modernize Its Debt Management Practices

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DebtBook, a leading provider of software for government and nonprofit treasury and accounting teams, today announced that the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia (“MEAG Power”) has selected its Debt Management solution to modernize financial systems, centralize data, and enhance the management of its complex debt portfolio.MEAG Power, a public power provider serving 49 Georgia communities, manages a diverse and multifaceted debt portfolio, including variable-rate debt and individual allocation tracking. By implementing DebtBook, MEAG Power seeks to replace its legacy system, streamline debt accounting processes, and gain better visibility into its financial operations.“Transitioning to DebtBook's Debt Management solution is a significant milestone for MEAG Power as we modernize our financial systems,” said Ernest Libershteyn, Director of Finance and Treasury at MEAG Power. “The platform provides the tools we need to centralize our data, efficiently track our complex debt portfolio, and streamline accounting processes, ensuring we’re well-positioned to meet the needs of our member communities.”By adopting DebtBook’s solution, MEAG Power gains a modernized, centralized platform to track debt schedules, monitor variable-rate debt, and manage allocations with greater precision. The platform’s robust capabilities will help MEAG Power improve operational efficiencies, reduce manual processes, and support compliance with financial reporting requirements.“MEAG Power’s decision to modernize its debt management systems reflects its commitment to operational excellence and forward-thinking financial management,” said Tyler Traudt, CEO and Co-Founder of DebtBook. “We are proud to support their efforts to streamline operations and better serve their member communities.”###About MEAG PowerThe Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia (MEAG Power) is a public power entity that provides reliable and cost-effective wholesale electricity to 49 communities across Georgia. MEAG Power owns and operates a diverse portfolio of energy generation assets, including nuclear, natural gas, and renewable resources. Through its commitment to sustainability and financial stewardship, MEAG Power empowers communities to thrive. www.meagpower.org About DebtBookDebtBook offers modern treasury and accounting software designed to help state and local government, higher education, healthcare, and others go from operational overload to strategic leadership.Our Debt and Cash Management solutions empower strategic treasury and improve financial outcomes by automating operational work and allowing teams to more easily analyze their data and extract valuable insights. Our Lease and Subscription Management solutions give accounting teams hours back to their day by automating GASB 87, ASC 842, and GASB 96 compliance workflows. Visit debtbook.com to see why more than 2,100 organizations nationwide work with DebtBook.ContactLiz SpeierLiz.Speier@debtbook.com

