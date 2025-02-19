Tesla signs a long-term PPA with Zelestra in Spain for annual supply of ~130 GWh of renewable energy

We are excited about this agreement with Tesla, which will allow us to supply clean energy to the automotive industry” — Ivan Nieto, Chief Commercial Officer of Zelestra

BILBAO, SPAIN, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This strategic partnership secures the supply of renewable energy for the automotive company's operations. The 57 MWac PPA will be served with energy from solar projects with a capacity of 74 MWdc to be built in SpainTesla and Zelestra, a global, multi-technology, customer-focused renewable energy company, have signed a power purchase agreement (PPA), securing the supply of renewable energy for the automotive company's operations. Consistent with Zelestra's focus in supporting its customers in decarbonizing theiroperations, the long-term 57 MWac PPA ensures that Tesla will receive ~130 GWh of renewable energy annually. Supply will come from three solar plants to be built in Spain, Brazatortas I, II and IV, located in Ciudad Real (Castilla-La Mancha) and an annual production of 146 GWh. These projects account for a combined total capacity of more than 74 MWdc.The projects have started construction immediately following the closing of the PPA, demonstrating Zelestra’s unique execution capabilities.Ivan Nieto, Chief Commercial Officer of Zelestra, stated: “We are excited about this agreement with Tesla, which will allow us to supply clean energy to the automotive industry, and proud to reinforce our role as a partner offering tailored, carbon-free solutions around the world and across all sectors"This agreement reflects Zelestra's commitment in Spain, a key growth market for the company. Zelestra has a project portfolio of more than 5 GW in Spain.About ZelestraWith a portfolio of 28 GW of carbon-free projects across 13 countries, Zelestra is a vertically integrated company specializing in developing, commercializing,constructing, and operating large-scale renewable energy projects. Zelestra is made up of 950+ professionals globally. It is backed by EQT, one of the largest fund managers in the world, with more than 269 billion euros in assets undermanagement.PRESS CONTACTHarmonCarlota Vicén / Tamara Comesaña+34 609 609 547 / +34 622 822 004zelestra@harmon.es

