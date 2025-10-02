At Climate Week, KERAMIDA Calls for a New Business-Centered Approach to Sustainability Amid Rising Global Regulations

We need to focus on sustainability’s three pillars: Protect Human Health, Protect the Planet, Protect the Corporation’s Financial Health. ” — Dr. Vicky Keramida, CEO & Chief Technical Officer of KERAMIDA

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KERAMIDA’s participation in New York Climate Week 2025 underscored a central theme: sustainability is at a crossroads. As global uncertainties and geopolitical upheaval continue to reshape markets, businesses are recognizing that sustainability must be more than a compliance exercise — it must be a core business strategy.Building the business case for sustainability means demonstrating how operational and technological changes can generate greener products, stronger market positioning, mid- and long-term resilience, and measurable cost-benefit impacts. KERAMIDA’s leadership cautions against overreliance on short-term solutions like Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs), which often fail to enhance long-term competitiveness or sustained growth.In today’s shifting regulatory landscape, sustainability is increasingly defined by evolving frameworks such as California’s SB 261 and SB 253 laws in the U.S., and the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD). Navigating these requirements demands tailored strategies that integrate compliance with a corporation’s unique operations, markets, and goals.“Sustainability is here to stay. But we need to focus on sustainability’s three pillars: Protect Human Health, Protect the Planet, Protect the Corporation’s Financial Health. We need to be able to rely on sustainability to develop the business case for the CEO,” said Dr. Vicky Keramida, CEO & Chief Technical Officer of KERAMIDA.With nearly four decades of expertise in regulatory compliance, sustainability strategy, and engineering solutions, KERAMIDA equips clients to align corporate operations with climate and sustainability goals. By building targeted compliance plans and preparing companies for disclosure frameworks like SB 261, SB 253, and CSRD, the firm helps future-proof organizations in a rapidly changing global marketplace.Learn more about KERAMIDA’s sustainability and ESG regulatory support services: https://www.keramida.com/services/sustainability-climate About the company:At a time when sustainability is entering a new regulatory era worldwide, KERAMIDA has positioned itself as a trusted advisor for industries, municipalities, and investors alike. With more than 38 years of expertise, the company brings together sustainability, assurance , environmental, health, safety, and engineering services to address clients’ needs. This breadth of technical and regulatory knowledge enables KERAMIDA to guide organizations through the complexities of regulatory compliance while creating clear value in the transition toward sustainable business models. Learn more at https://www.keramida.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.