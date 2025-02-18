The Task Force Kicks off 2025 with Three New Members

These new members share our commitment to advancing value-based care, and I look forward to the insights and expertise they will contribute.” — Todd Van Tol, HCTTF Board Chair

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Health Care Transformation Task Force (Task Force) is excited to welcome three new members, each of whom will add important and unique perspectives to the membership. At its February Board meeting, the Task Force Board approved Henry Ford Health CVS Health , and Headway . The Task Force looks forward to collaborating and continuing to drive toward a value-based health care system that improves care for all.“I am delighted to welcome three new organizations to the Task Force membership,” said Todd Van Tol, Task Force Chair. “These new members share our commitment to advancing value-based care, and I look forward to the insights and expertise they will contribute.”“Henry Ford Health is excited to join a community of health care stakeholders committed to transforming patient care,” said Chris Stanley, M.D., President of Populance, the population health services subsidiary of Henry Ford Health. “We are deeply committed to serving our communities through innovative, patient-centered approaches that span the full continuum of care. Partnering with the Task Force provides an exciting opportunity to share insights, learn from peers, and drive meaningful change in health care delivery."“At CVS Health, we’re committed to delivering high-quality, personalized, and affordable health care through innovative, tech-enabled solutions and a strong community presence,” said Keith Shah, PhD, Chief Operating Officer, Caremark Health Plans & Federal Employee Program of CVS Health. “CVS Health is proud to be a part of the Health Care Transformation Task Force as we work to advance value-based care and improve health outcomes nationwide.”"Headway is thrilled to join the Health Care Transformation Task Force at this pivotal moment for behavioral health integration," said Kendall Pittinger, Managing Principal of Payer Partnerships at Headway. "As the largest national network of mental health providers who accept insurance — which has served over one million patients — we've seen firsthand how alternative payment models can transform mental health care access and outcomes. We look forward to collaborating with Task Force members to accelerate the adoption of value-based care models that make quality mental health care accessible and affordable for all."Established in 2014, the Task Force is a multistakeholder consortium that supports accelerating the pace of transforming the delivery system into one that better pays for value. Representing a diverse set of organizations from various segments of the industry – including providers, payers, purchasers, and patient advocacy organizations – we share a common commitment to transform our respective businesses and clinical models to deliver a health system that achieves equitable outcomes through high-quality, affordable person-centered care. We strive to provide a critical mass of policy, operational, and technical support that, when combined with the work being done by CMS and other public and private stakeholders, can increase the momentum of delivery system transformation.TASK FORCE MEMBERSagilon health • Aledade • American Academy of Family Physicians • American Heart Association • Atlantic Health System • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina • Cambia Health Solutions • Charlie Health • Clarify Health • Community Catalyst • Covera Health • Curana Health • CVS Health • Elevance Health • Evolent • Families USA • Headway • Henry Ford Health • Heritage Provider Network • Honest Medical Group • Innovaccer • Kaiser Permanente • Mark McClellan • MedStar Health • National Partnership for Women & Families • National Patient Advocate Foundation • OPN Healthcare • Oshi Health • Policy Center for Maternal Mental Health • Premier • PSW • Sentara Health • Strive Health • Sun River Health • Trinity Health • Washington State Health Care Authority • UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust

