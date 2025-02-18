Technomic launches brand-new report examining pricing trends within menu items across product categories

New Pricing Index Report provides quarterly menu price change data across restaurant segments, states and more

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The all-new Q4 2024 Pricing Index Report serves as an easy-to-digest summary of data from Technomic’s latest cutting-edge tool, Ignite Menu Price Pulse, spotlighting quarter-over-quarter menu price changes across restaurant segments, cuisine types, states and metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs), as well as taking a detailed look at the average prices of various types of menu items, ranging from chicken sandwiches to rib-eye steaks. The report’s Menu Icon Index also provides quarterly price tracking of specific signature items from top chains, such as McDonald’s Big Mac and Domino’s medium hand-tossed cheese pizza. In the first iteration of this quarterly report, Technomic reported a 1.41% overall menu price inflation rate across the restaurant industry in Q4 2024, led primarily by notable increases within full service.Taking a deeper look:Full-service experienced the largest price increases at 4.08% inflation, led by the upscale casual-dining/fine-dining steak category at 4.26% inflation.The top five states with the highest inflation rates were led by Alaska at 4.7% and California at 4.4%.Across MSAs, Ocean City, Md., and Fairbanks, Alaska, marked the largest increases in price at 10.37% and 7.52%, respectively.Some national average prices of select menu items included chicken sandwiches at $7.52, french fry sides at $3.4 and rib-eye steaks for $31.69McDonald’s Big Mac increased to an average price of $5.47 in Q4 2024, up from $5.07 in Q3 2024, while a medium hand-tossed cheese pizza at Domino’s increased from $16.95 to $17.13 in that same timeframe.Provide your team access to valuable pricing data via an easy-to-use dashboard, supplemented by easy-to-digest summary reports, with Technomic’s Ignite Menu Price Pulse. This cutting-edge dashboard allows clients, ranging from foodservice suppliers to restaurant operators to franchisees, to cut down on the time-consuming task of monitoring menu pricing and extracting valuable insights from lengthy datasets.Press inquiries: info@technomic.com Subscribe to stay up to date with Technomic’s latest press-relevant insights.About TechnomicTechnomic Inc., an Informa company, was founded as a management consulting firm in 1966. Since then, Technomic’s services have grown to encompass cloud-based B2B research tools, consumer and menu trend tracking and other leading strategic research and analytic capabilities, to prioritize and size business opportunities. Our clients include food manufacturers and distributors, restaurants, retailers and multiple other business verticals aligned with the food industry that are looking to make informed decisions to support their business growth. Visit Technomic at www.technomic.com

