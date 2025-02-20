Archeon Medical and Ambu announce their collaboration for distribution of EOlife and EOlifeX

Ambu’s partnership with Archeon Medical is a natural fit given our shared mission of improving the quality of manual ventilation and resulting patient outcomes” — Allan Jensen, Ambu’s Vice President of Sales in North America

NEW-YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Archeon Medical , a pioneer in life-saving medical devices, and Ambu , a world-renowned leader in healthcare solutions, proudly announce a strategic partnership that promises to reshape the landscape of manual ventilation in the U.S. healthcare market. This collaboration will bring Archeon Medical's revolutionary EOlife devices to the forefront of emergency care, setting new standards for patient safety and intervention efficiency.EOlife are revolutionary devices designed to significantly enhance the quality of manual ventilations during cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). For the first time, caregivers can get real-time feedback on tidal volume and ventilation frequency, enabling healthcare professionals and emergency first responders to administer life-saving care with greater precision. EOlife addresses critical challenges in CPR, such as under (hypo) or over (hyper) ventilation, ensuring optimal oxygen delivery to patients and ultimately, enabling more lives to be saved from cardio-respiratory arrest.In 1956, Ambu introduced the world’s first self-inflating resuscitator, the AmbuBag™, developed in collaboration with anesthesiologist Henning Ruben and still in use today. This device — the first portable, self-inflating manual resuscitation device that worked without a battery or an oxygen supply — became a fundamental tool in hospitals and emergency services worldwide and has remained the gold standard in resuscitation devices.“We’re thrilled to partner with Ambu in North America, a company whose legacy and expertise in manual ventilation are unparalleled,” said Valentine Oqda, Head of U.S. Operations at Archeon Medical . Alban De Luca, CEO and Co-founder of Archeon Medical, added “This partnership perfectly aligns the strength of two pioneering companies: Ambu, whose products have been a staple in the medical world for over 68 years, and Archeon, whose breakthrough technology has already earned over 15 international awards despite our young existence. Together, we are ready to transform how emergency care is delivered.”“Ambu’s partnership with Archeon Medical is a natural fit given our shared mission of improving the quality of manual ventilation and resulting patient outcomes,” said Allan Jensen, Ambu’s Vice President of Sales in North America. “We view Archeon Medical as a leading innovator in this space and are excited to team up with them to achieve this mutual goal.”About AmbuSince 1937, Ambu has been rethinking medical solutions to save lives and improve patient care. Millions of patients and healthcare professionals worldwide depend on the efficiency, safety and performance of our single-use endoscopy, anaesthesia, and patient monitoring solutions.In the past, we provided a way to maintain or restore breathing in any environment with the world’s first self-inflating resuscitator, the AmbuBag™, which is still in use today. More recently, we responded to a need for an endoscopy solution that is always available. The result? AmbuaScope™, the world’s first sterile, single-use flexible endoscope.Today, we continue to collaborate with leading medical experts to deliver innovations that make a real difference to healthcare professionals and their patients.At our headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark, and around the world in Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific, 4,500+ team members keep Ambu moving forward.About Archeon MedicalWith their headquarters in Besançon, France, Archeon Medical was founded by Alban De Luca and Pierre-Edouard Saillard and has been revolutionizing the practice of emergency manual ventilation since 2018.Archeon Medical developed the groundbreaking EOlife range of Ventilation Feedback Devices to enable emergency healthcare responders to deliver safe, effective and guideline compliant manual ventilations to cardio-pulmonary arrest patients.Today, EOlife devices are used around the world in both educational and clinical arenas and are fast becoming the new gold standard in emergency manual ventilation delivery.AmbuJeff DerrDirector, Marketing Communicationsjder@ambu.comArcheon MedicalAlice NicolasCommunication Directorcontact@archeon-medical.com

