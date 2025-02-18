White Lotus Home Celebrates Over 40 Years of Handcrafted Organic Bedding and Sustainability

White Lotus Home "Saving the Earth while you Sleep!"

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- White Lotus Home has been dedicated to creating healthier sleep environments since its founding on Earth Day, April 22, 1981. With a mission to "Save the Earth While We Sleep," the company has spent over 40 years handcrafting organic, non-toxic bedding in the USA using sustainably sourced fibers from both local and international suppliers. More than a brand, White Lotus Home is a family legacy built on sustainability, health, and craftsmanship.A Family-Driven Legacy in Organic BeddingAt the heart of White Lotus Home is CEO Marlon Pando, whose personal journey is one of resilience and entrepreneurship. The middle child of five siblings, Marlon immigrated to the United States from Peru as a young boy. By the age of 13, he had already developed a passion for business, learning the value of hard work and financial independence. His experiences shaped his leadership style and dedication to providing high-quality, sustainable bedding solutions.Elizabeth Pando, Vice President, joined the company in 2010 after the passing of their mother, Maria. Her commitment to organic living was reinforced by a personal experience—her sons, Avery and Ayden, both born prematurely, suffered from severe allergies until they began sleeping on White Lotus Home’s natural wool-filled bedding. Their health improvements inspired Elizabeth to help families discover the benefits of non-toxic sleep.Lily Pando, Executive, has played a key role in sales and logistics at White Lotus Home. After learning about the harmful chemicals found in conventional bedding, she transitioned her own family to organic alternatives and saw remarkable health benefits. Today, she is dedicated to ensuring that families everywhere can access safer, more sustainable bedding options.Commitment to Sustainable CraftsmanshipWhite Lotus Home takes immense pride in its artisanal craftsmanship. Visitors to the showroom can watch skilled artisans handcraft pillows, mattresses, and duvets with precision and care. The company supports local farmers and communities while staying true to its values of transparency, sustainability, and quality.Through years of dedication, White Lotus Home has expanded its private label and organic bedding co-packing services, earning national media recognition. Despite its growth, the company remains steadfast in its mission: to help families sleep better and live healthier with safe, natural products that support a sustainable future."At White Lotus Home we believe a good night's sleep shouldn’t come at the cost of our health or the planet. Our handmade organic bedding helps families sleep soundly while making a sustainable choice," said Marlon Pando, CEO of White Lotus Home.As the demand for eco-friendly home products grows, White Lotus Home remains at the forefront of the movement, helping consumers make informed choices for a healthier lifestyle.About White Lotus HomeWhite Lotus Home has been a leader in handcrafted organic bedding since 1981, offering non-toxic sleep solutions made in the USA. The company is dedicated to sustainability, quality, and promoting healthier living through eco-friendly products. For more information, visit www.whitelotushome.com

