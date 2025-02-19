VisitPortugal featured on CBS as a Global Leader in Responsible Tourism

Economy 4.0 Showcases Transformative Tourism in Portugal

LISBON, PORTUGAL, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VisitPortugal will be featured in “Economy 4.0”, the CBS documentary series on innovation and purpose-driven leadership. In a global recognition of industry excellence, Visit Portugal has featured on CBS as a leading brand in tourism for its transformative approach to fostering responsible and resilient travel.The “Economy 4.0” documentary explores how digitalization, innovation, and conscious strategies are shaping the future of global industries. Each episode of the series spotlights one industry and a standout brand driving progress. For tourism, VisitPortugal was chosen for its pioneering strategy that seamlessly integrates economic growth with a deep respect for local culture, communities, and environmental consciousness.“Being featured on CBS as a leading example of innovation and purpose-driven strategy reflects our unwavering commitment to creating a tourism model that benefits all stakeholders,” said Carlos Abade, President of VisitPortugal. “Our approach balances the needs of residents, tourists, and professionals, setting a standard for tourism that is both competitive and conscious.”VisitPortugal’s strategy places equal emphasis on business growth and community resilience, fostering collaboration among entrepreneurs, businesses, and policymakers. By championing initiatives that honor the unique character of Portugal’s destinations, VisitPortugal has shown how tourism can be both a driver of economic success and a steward of cultural heritage.The organization’s leadership model exemplifies how collaboration and shared purpose can address complex global challenges. This feature on CBS underscores VisitPortugal’s aim to inspire a global shift towards responsible travel that respects local ecosystems while ensuring long-term competitiveness.VisitPortugal’s efforts showcase that economic prosperity and responsibility can go hand in hand. By forging a path where conscious tourism aligns with innovation, VisitPortugal continues to lead by example, raising the bar for what transformative travel can achieve.About VisitPortugalForming an integral part of the Ministry of Economy, VisitPortugal is the brand for Portugal as a tourism destination. VisitPortugal is responsible for the promotion, development, and sustainability of tourist activity. It unites in one single body all the institutional powers relating to the development of tourism, in all areas ranging from supply to demand.

Turismo in Economy 4.0 | VisitPortugal’s Journey Towards Sustainable and Meaningful Travel

