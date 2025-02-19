RealReports Unveils Lead Generation Widget to Transform Listing Pages into Lead Machines

The RealReports Lead Generation Widget Erin Ethington, CTO at Danberry REALTORS, a recent RealReports client RealReports co-founders, James Rogers (CEO) and Zach Gorman (COO)

One Line of Code to Turn Brokerage Website Traffic into High-Intent Buyer Leads for Agents

We had our first buyer lead in less than 24 hours of launching the RealReports widget on our site–it’s truly invaluable.” — Erin Ethington (CTO, Danberry REALTORS)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RealReports, the rapidly-growing AI proptech powerhouse, today announced the release of their latest product offering–a lead generation widget for listing pages. The new tool allows brokerages to embed a widget on every listing on their website. The widget simultaneously enriches each listing with unique information from RealReports’ unmatched property data while capturing the contact details of consumers requesting to view the full property report.

RealReports allows brokerages to customize which data types to display on their company-branded widget. The data spans numerous categories including neighborhood details, area trends, climate information, demographics, and much more. However, the company says that the power of their widget goes well beyond the data.

“Paying a vendor just to display some small bits of property data on your website may have worked in the past, but in today’s market, that’s no longer enough,” says James Rogers, co-founder and CEO at RealReports. “Brokerages are still reeling from last year’s commission lawsuits and most are looking to cut as many superfluous costs as possible. If your product can’t meaningfully move the needle on ROI, you’re dead on arrival. That’s a key differentiator here–the RealReports widget leverages data to capture consumer attention, then converts your traffic into high-intent leads.”

“People want to know what they don’t know about a home–it’s the same behavioral psychology that drove the success of the Zestimate,” says Zach Gorman, RealReports’ co-founder and COO. “We’ve assembled the largest corpus of property information that exists for every home in the country, which is an incredibly compelling reason for a prospective homebuyer to click on the widget and opt-in to learn more. The name of the game for brokerages and agents right now is providing unique value to consumers. Everything we’ve built at RealReports feeds into that need and our lead generation widget is the next logical step forward in our evolution.”

RealReports’ lead generation widget has already seen success with numerous real estate firms. “We had our first buyer lead in less than 24 hours of launching the RealReports widget on our site,” says Erin Ethington, CTO of Danberry REALTORS, a top brokerage based out of Ohio and Michigan. “RealReports has built an entire product ecosystem that seamlessly provides value to agents, their clients, and potential customers–it’s truly invaluable.”

“The ability of our widget to generate new business allows us to strike deals with brokerages utilizing the marketing budget," says James Rogers. "The marketing team has a very different strategy and operating capacity compared to the ‘tech budget’ where we see the purse strings being tightened increasingly nowadays."

RealReports’ widget can be deployed with one simple line of code, drastically simplifying the onboarding process for brokerage clients. RealReports has hinted that many more features and improvements are coming soon. “We have so much in the pipeline for the widget,” said Zach Gorman. “The framework we’ve built is durable and ready to scale, so we can focus on tapping into other caches of potential to drive even more leads to our brokerage clients and making a real impact on their bottom line in today’s competitive market.”

Learn more at www.realreports.ai

About RealReports™

RealReports is the AI property advisor for real estate agents to deliver value, grow sales, and mitigate risk. Each RealReport is powered by data from over 60 industry-leading providers for every property in the US, and Aiden, a sophisticated AI that answers any question, analyzes documents, and generates leads. Top MLSs and brokerages like PrimeMLS, Keyes, SFAR, Baird & Warner, Danberry Realtors, and Coldwell Banker Premier trust RealReports to provide their agents and clients a consistent advantage in today’s competitive market.

