Accelus to Showcase Advanced Expandable Spinal Implant Technologies at 2025 Spine Summit

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accelus , a privately held medical technology company committed to becoming the global market leader in expandable spinal implant technologies, today announced its participation in the 2025 Spine Summit , taking place February 20–23 at the JW Marriott Tampa Water Street in Tampa, Florida.The Spine Summit, hosted by the AANS/CNS Section on Disorders of the Spine and Peripheral Nerves (DSPN), brings together leading spine and peripheral nerve professionals to share research, explore new surgical techniques, and collaborate on advancements in spinal care. Accelus will highlight its proprietary Adaptive Geometry™ technology, which powers its flagship expandable interbody fusion systems, FlareHawkand Toro-L, as well as its LineSiderSpinal System with modular-cortical screws.“At Accelus, we are committed to advancing spine surgery through innovation in expandable interbody fusion technology,” said Kevin McGann , President and CEO of Accelus. “The FlareHawk and Toro-L systems demonstrate how our proprietary Adaptive Geometry technology can enhance stability and promote fusion while minimizing neural retraction and potentially reducing complications such as subsidence. We look forward to engaging with spine surgeons at this year’s Spine Summit to share how our innovations are elevating the surgical experience and improving patient outcomes.”Pioneering Multidirectional Expandable Implant Technology• FlareHawk Interbody Fusion System – Featuring a minimal insertion profile to reduce tissue disruption, FlareHawk expands in width, height, and lordosis within the disc space to create a larger footprint. This controlled, in-situ, multiplanar expansion is designed to restore foraminal height, reestablish sagittal balance, and reduce the risk of subsidence.• Toro-L Interbody Fusion System – The first multiplanar expandable implant of its kind in the lateral space, Toro-L features a minimal 14mm insertion profile, designed to minimize neural retraction. Its unique expansion mechanism allows the implant to expand in width to 21mm or 24mm before lifting to the surgeon’s desired height of up to 16mm within the disc space. By expanding in width before increasing in height, Toro-L is designed to minimize endplate violation and subsidence, helping to support improved fusion rates and sustained spinal alignment.Versatile Screw Solutions for Greater Procedural Visibility and Efficiency• LineSider Spinal System with modular-cortical screws – Designed for greater procedural visibility, versatility, and efficiency, the LineSider modular screw system enhances visualization by enabling early placement of screw shanks, followed by modular tulips and rods at the end of the procedure. This approach is designed to enhance screw trajectory control and minimize tissue disruption, facilitating greater flexibility and precision for simple to complex cases.Visit Accelus at Booth #703Surgeons and attendees can explore Accelus’s latest innovations firsthand by visiting booth #703 in the exhibit hall during the 2025 Spine Summit. Company representatives will be available to discuss the benefits of Accelus’s full product portfolio and answer questions during exhibit hours on Friday, February 21, from 8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Saturday, February 22, from 8:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.# # #About AccelusAccelus, a worldwide leader in expandable spinal implant technology, is dedicated to enhancing surgical procedures and patient outcomes through innovative spinal solutions. The company's commitment to excellence is evident in its advanced Adaptive Geometry technologies specifically designed for transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (TLIF), posterior lumbar interbody fusion (PLIF), endoscopic-assisted, percutaneous, and lateral spine surgeries. For more information on Accelus and its innovative product portfolio, please visit www.accelusinc.com

