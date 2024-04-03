Accelus Welcomes New R&D and Product Management Leaders to Drive Innovation
Rob German named Vice President, Research & Development, and Luke Perkins named Senior Director, Product Management
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accelus, a privately held medical technology company committed to becoming the global market leader in expandable spinal implant technologies, announced today the addition of two new members to its leadership team: Rob German, Vice President of Research & Development, and Luke Perkins, Senior Director of Product Management. These strategic appointments underscore Accelus's commitment to customer-centric product innovation.
— Kevin McGann, Accelus President & CEO
Rob German comes to Accelus with more than two decades of expertise in the medical device industry. After ten years at three orthopedic startups, German joined NuVasive in 2005, marking the start of an 18-year tenure, beginning as a Project Engineer and finishing as Vice President of Product Development. German brings a wealth of experience in spine innovation and a deep appreciation for the importance of culture, attitude, trust and collaboration.
“Accelus has the qualities that everyone in product development looks for: a talented group of people who are culture-forward, focused on speed, and possess a truly differentiating platform,” German said. “I am excited to join the Accelus team in their mission to become a global leader in expandable spinal implant technology.”
Luke Perkins brings 25 years of experience in medical device and healthcare marketing to Accelus. He has launched market-making minimally invasive spinal procedures, led premarket approval for several Class III devices, and integrated advanced computer-assisted surgery technologies into operating rooms. Perkins spent more than eight years in product marketing and market development at NuVasive and over seven years in marketing and market development for Medtronic Spine & Biologics. His most recent position at StartBox, Inc., focused on eliminating wrong-site surgery, provided him with even more insight into patient safety and operational excellence.
"I am excited to embark on this new journey with Accelus, where I feel we have the opportunity to not only advance clinical outcomes but also to enhance the surgical experience," Perkins said. "My goal is to lead our product management team in harnessing the incredible potential of our expandable implant technologies, ensuring surgeons know the potential Accelus products hold for their patients and surgeries."
Accelus’s President & CEO Kevin McGann expressed his enthusiasm for the new appointments: "The addition of Rob and Luke to our team marks a significant milestone in our journey. Their extensive experience and visionary leadership will undoubtedly accelerate our mission to lead in expandable spinal implant technology. We are poised for an exciting phase of innovation and growth, and I’m excited to have Rob and Luke leading our product development and marketing teams moving forward."
About Accelus
Accelus, a worldwide leader in expandable spinal implant technology, is dedicated to enhancing surgical procedures and patient outcomes through innovative spinal solutions. The company's commitment to excellence is evident in its advanced Adaptive Geometry™ technologies specifically designed for transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (TLIF), posterior lumbar interbody fusion (PLIF), endoscopic-assisted, percutaneous, and lateral spine surgeries. For more information on Accelus and its innovative product portfolio, please visit www.accelusinc.com.
