Jim Fox Promoted to Vice President of U.S. Sales at Accelus

Jim Fox has been promoted to Vice President of U.S. Sales at Accelus, where he will lead national sales strategy and drive market expansion. Accelus is a privately held medical technology company committed to becoming the global market leader in expandable spinal implant technologies.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accelus , a privately held medical technology company committed to becoming the global market leader in expandable spinal implant technologies, today announced the promotion of Jim Fox to Vice President of U.S. Sales.Fox joined Accelus, formerly Integrity Implants, as an Area Sales Director in 2019 and was promoted to Vice President of Sales, East U.S., in 2022. In his role leading the Eastern U.S. sales organization, Fox was instrumental in strengthening Accelus’ commercial team and driving market awareness for its spinal implant solutions, particularly in key regions such as the Northeast and Florida. His leadership helped establish a stronger foothold in these markets, supporting the adoption of Accelus’s multidirectional expandable interbody implants: the FlareHawk Interbody Fusion System for posterior procedures and the Toro-L Interbody Fusion System for lateral procedures.“Jim’s leadership and deep understanding of the spine market make him well-positioned to guide our U.S. sales organization forward,” said Kevin McGann , President and CEO of Accelus. “His success in building momentum in the Eastern region, along with his strong distributor relationships, will be key as we continue to expand our commercial presence across the United States.”As Vice President of U.S. Sales, Fox will oversee the company’s national sales strategy, focusing on expanding market penetration, strengthening distributor partnerships, and supporting surgeons with Accelus’s portfolio of innovative spinal implants and instrumentation.“I’m honored to step into this role and continue working alongside our sales team to serve our surgeons and the patients they treat,” said Fox. “Our focus will be on increasing awareness and adoption of our products throughout the United States and ensuring we continue to provide exceptional support to our customers.”Fox brings extensive leadership experience from Medtronic, Biomet, Benvenue Medical, and Safe Passage Neuromonitoring, where he played a key role in driving sales growth and strengthening commercial teams. Fox holds a Bachelor of Science in Sports Medicine/Athletic Training from Syracuse University.# # #About AccelusAccelus, a worldwide leader in expandable spinal implant technology, is dedicated to enhancing surgical procedures and patient outcomes through innovative spinal solutions. The company's commitment to excellence is evident in its advanced Adaptive Geometry™ technologies specifically designed for transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (TLIF), posterior lumbar interbody fusion (PLIF), endoscopic-assisted, percutaneous, and lateral spine surgeries. For more information on Accelus and its innovative product portfolio, please visit www.accelusinc.com

