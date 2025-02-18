Red Phone Booth Miami Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary with Exclusive Debut of The Macallan TIME : SPACE

The Macallan TIME : SPACE

Commemorating Its First Anniversary with an Exclusive Event Featuring the Unveiling of the Oldest Whisky ever Released by The Macallan

Our goal is to set the gold standard in upscale cocktail lounges. With experiences like this, we continue to elevate the industry and create something truly unique for our members and guests.” — Johnny Weber, Owner of Red Phone Booth Miami

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Phone Booth Miami, Brickell’s premier luxury cocktail lounge, is commemorating its first anniversary with an exclusive event featuring the unveiling of The Macallan TIME : SPACE , the oldest whisky ever released by The Macallan.Red Phone Booth Miami has swiftly become the destination of choice for connoisseurs of meticulously crafted cocktails and extensive selection of 200+ products from the walk-in humidor. Renowned for its Prohibition-era ambiance and exceptional mixology, the venue offers an unparalleled experience for those seeking sophistication and exclusivity.“This past year has been an extraordinary journey, and we are honored to celebrate with our members, guests, and the Miami community,” said Johnny Weber, owner of Red Phone Booth Miami. “Unveiling The Macallan TIME : SPACE at our anniversary event underscores our dedication to providing rare and remarkable experiences. From premium products from our walk-in humidor to expertly crafted cocktails, we strive to offer something truly exceptional.”An Evening of Prestige & CraftsmanshipThe anniversary celebration is scheduled for Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 1010 Brickell Ave, Unit 105, Miami, FL.6:00 – 8:00 PM | Member-Exclusive Soirée8:00 PM – Late | General CelebrationGuests will be immersed in an atmosphere of timeless elegance, featuring:-Expertly crafted cocktails & gourmet small plates-Exclusive product offerings & pairings-Live entertainment-Exclusive giveaways & premium specials from our walk-in humidor-Historic unveiling of The Macallan TIME : SPACEThe Macallan TIME : SPACE is a monumental release, featuring an 84-year-old single malt distilled in 1940, representing the brand's rich heritage. This exceptional whisky has matured in two hand-selected casks—a first-fill American oak butt and a second-fill European oak butt, both seasoned with sherry in Jerez de la Frontera. Bottled at 43.4% ABV, this release offers a rich natural color and a full, long-lasting flavor unique to a malt of this great age.This debut also serves as a prelude to an ultra-exclusive tasting event planned for Q2 2025, where Red Phone Booth will curate an unparalleled experience celebrating The Macallan’s 200-year legacy and the artistry of fine products offered in our walk-in humidor and spirits.“Our goal is to set the gold standard in upscale cocktail lounges,” added Weber. “With experiences like this, we continue to elevate the industry and create something truly unique for our members and guests.”An Invitation to Witness HistorySelect VIPs, industry leaders, and whisky aficionados will have the rare opportunity to witness this historic unveiling, marking a new chapter for Red Phone Booth Miami.About Red Phone BoothRed Phone Booth is a 1920s Prohibition-style speakeasy and luxury lounge, offering an intimate experience with handcrafted cocktails, premium product selection from the walk-in humidor, and an elegant, members-only atmosphere. With locations in Atlanta, Buckhead, Nashville, Texas, and Miami, Red Phone Booth continues to expand its presence as the gold standard in upscale cocktail lounges.Visit www.redphonebooth.com/miami Full press release here: https://conta.cc/42Zv4Ha For media inquiries, VIP reservations, or partnership discussions, please contact:Johnny Weber | E-mail: johnny@theweberbros.com | Direct: 501.940.8245

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.