LANG REALTY CELEBRATES RECORD SALES AND HONORS 2024 TOP PRODUCING AGENTS

Lang Realty proudly congratulates all top producers for 2024. Lang Realty's Allyson Sullivan with Scott Agran, President of Lang Realty.

Over $1.4 Billion in Sales Marks Another Milestone Year

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lang Realty celebrated a banner year in 2024, achieving more than $1.4 billion in annual sales and continuing its tradition of surpassing one billion in yearly sales for over a decade. The company honored its top-producing agents and teams at an awards breakfast held at Hunters Run in Boynton Beach.

“We are incredibly proud of our agents and their unwavering dedication to providing exceptional service,” said Scott Agran, President of Lang Realty. “Our success is a testament to their hard work and the strong relationships they’ve built with clients throughout South Florida. Lang Realty’s continued growth reflects the thriving communities we are privileged to serve.”

The prestigious Diamond Star Awards were presented to top producers Tripta Chawla and Ana Londono for their outstanding achievements in 2024.

Diamond Star Team Awards recognized:

• Olive and Brittany Belcher

• Amy Snook and Noreen Payne

• James Pappas, Paulius Bidva, and Suzanne Block

• Jeannine and Blake Morris

Diamond Awards were awarded to:

• Shereen Randazza

• Bruce Gaines

• Ryan Greenblatt

• Roberta Feuerstein

• Allyson Sullivan

Diamond Team Awards honored:

• Kay Rodriguez and Desiree Flexen

• Robert MacKinnon, William Guinan, and Lauren Kober

• Lisa Hindin and Brian Bahn

• Morgan Sheres and Samantha Bender

• Isabelle Pollock, Elise Danielian, and Ingrid Hewitt

• Joeilynnae and Lonnie Brooks

• Harlie, Melissa, and Todd Cohen

The Ruby Awards honored individuals:

• Erik Nissani

• Aristi Constantin

• Jefferey Molner

• Lauren Pines

• Lisa Galante

• Paulo Schneider

• Thomas Walsh

• Linda MacCormack

• Brian Battaglia

• Stephen Brendle

• Cyd Berusch

• Margaret Sutton

• Jamie Shatsky

• Ken Reichle

Ruby Team Awards honored:

• Elaine Perlmutter

• Katherine Pendleton and Phillip Metzler

• Steven and Robin Rosen

• Allyson Mahler, Ross Kotkin, and Stephen Schour.

Emerald Awards were awarded to:

• Alexander Alpern

• Renee Shine

• Amy Doran

• Sheldon Jaffee

• Jessica Englert

• AnneMarie Rodriguez

• Lisa Fabel

• Steven Weintraub

• Nancy Osherow

• Dayanne Andrade

• Gary Molner

• Jill Tarlow

• James Boyden

• Jill Levitt

• Stephanie Kaufman

• Valerie Juno

• Robin Winistorfer

• Tina Krinsky

• Sharyn Aviv

• Andrea Chang

• Stacey Halio

• Susan Schaevitz

Emerald Team awards recognized:

• Scott and Julie Warner

• Andrea and Mark Miller

• Sondra Harley and Victor Brett

• Dawn Forgione and Scott Bennett

• McKay Best and Aaron Cohen

About Lang Realty

Established in 1989, Lang Realty has grown from a boutique operation with three associates into one of South Florida’s leading real estate companies. With offices in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Jupiter, and Port St. Lucie, Lang Realty continues to set the standard for excellence in the industry.

For more information or to explore career opportunities with Lang Realty, please call 561.989.2100 or visit www.langrealty.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.