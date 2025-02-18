Oceanic Counseling Group Expands to North Charleston, SC

Oceanic Counseling Group has opened a new office in North Charleston, SC, expanding access to quality mental health care.

We are excited to bring Oceanic Counseling Group to North Charleston and provide the community with greater access to professional mental health services” — David Haddock

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oceanic Counseling Group is excited to announce the opening of its newest clinical office in North Charleston , South Carolina. This expansion reflects the organization’s commitment to providing high-quality mental health services to communities across the state.The North Charleston office is now accepting new clients, offering therapy services for individuals, couples, and families facing challenges such as anxiety , depression, trauma, grief, and relationship issues.Leading the clinical team in North Charleston is Rochelle Wright, LISW-CP, who brings extensive experience and a passion for empowering clients on their mental health journeys. As Clinical Manager, Wright will oversee operations and ensure that Oceanic Counseling Group’s high standards of care and compassion are maintained.“We are excited to bring Oceanic Counseling Group to North Charleston and provide the community with greater access to professional mental health services,” said David Haddock, CEO. “Rochelle Wright’s leadership and dedication to client care make her the perfect fit to lead this new location.”Oceanic Counseling Group accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Medicaid, Medicare, and all major insurances. Appointments are available both in-person and via telehealth.For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.oceaniccounseling.com or call 843-894-0000.About Oceanic Counseling GroupOceanic Counseling Group is a leading provider of mental health services in South Carolina, with locations in Greenville, Columbia, Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, Murrells Inlet, and Irmo. The group is dedicated to delivering compassionate, client-centered care through innovative approaches and evidence-based therapies.

