Oceanic Counseling Group Reflects on Mental Illness Awareness Week: Reminding the Community That Help Is Available

Oceanic Counseling Group reminds the community that mental health matters and help is available across South Carolina.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Mental Illness Awareness Week (October 5–11, 2025) concludes, Oceanic Counseling Group is reminding South Carolinians that mental health support is available year-round.With more than 50 licensed therapists serving clients across eight South Carolina locations — including Myrtle Beach, Surfside Beach, Carolina Forest, Murrells Inlet , Greenville, Columbia , Irmo, and North Charleston — and through telehealth, Oceanic Counseling Group remains dedicated to making professional care accessible for all.“Mental health affects every one of us,” said David Haddock, CEO of Oceanic Counseling Group. “You don’t have to face your struggles alone. Help is available, healing is possible, and reaching out is a sign of strength.”Oceanic Counseling Group provides counseling for children, teens, and adults, addressing concerns such as anxiety, depression, trauma, grief, and relationship challenges. The practice accepts most major insurances, including Medicaid and Medicare, ensuring that quality care is available to those who needs it.For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.oceancounseling.com

