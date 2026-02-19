Oceanic Counseling Group Welcomes Anna Klipowicz, LISW-CPS, to Myrtle Beach (Professional Drive) Location

Anna Klipowicz

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oceanic Counseling Group is pleased to announce that Anna Klipowicz, LISW-CPS (she/her) will soon be joining its Myrtle Beach (Professional Drive) clinical team.Anna is a Licensed Independent Social Worker (LISW), a Certified Advanced Grief Counseling Specialist (CAGCS), and holds a Training in Adoption Competency (TAC). She aims to provide clients with a safe place to express themselves, process challenges, and find the tools and supports to enjoy life.Her clinical interests include collaborating with adolescents, young adults, and older adults to address anxiety disorders, relationship issues, fostering and adoption, life transitions, trauma , grief and loss, as well as identity issues related to gender and sexual orientation.She utilizes integrative/holistic, trauma-informed, somatic, and social justice approaches, incorporating various therapy modalities into her work.Anna will begin seeing clients in early April 2026. Appointments may be scheduled in advance.Oceanic Counseling Group provides professional counseling services across South Carolina, with locations in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, Murrells Inlet, Surfside Beach, North Charleston, Columbia, Irmo, and Greenville. Upcoming locations include Anderson, Florence, and the Forest Acres district in Columbia, SC. Specialties include treatment for anxiety, depression, trauma, grief, marriage & family, borderline personality disorder, bipolar, OCD, dissociative disorders, and more. Appointments can be made by calling (843) 894-0000 or visiting www.OceanicCounseling.com

