Oceanic Counseling Group Announces The Opening of Newest Office in Surfside Beach, South Carolina

Oceanic Counseling Group opens a new Surfside Beach location, providing accessible, compassionate mental health services for the South Strand community.

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oceanic Counseling Group, one of South Carolina’s fastest-growing mental health organizations, is proud to announce the opening of its newest clinical office at 1508 Azalea Dr., Suite 802, Surfside Beach, SC 29575. This new location represents another meaningful step in Oceanic’s ongoing commitment to making high-quality, compassionate mental health care more accessible to individuals and families across South Carolina.

The Surfside Beach office will offer a full range of outpatient services, including individual counseling, couples therapy, child and adolescent support, treatment for bipolar disorders, faith-based counseling, and specialized care for anxiety and depression. Clients may also choose convenient virtual telehealth appointments. The space was intentionally designed to feel warm and welcoming, creating an environment where every person feels respected, supported, and truly cared for from the moment they walk in.

“It brings me so much satisfaction to be able to share what I can with the people around me here in Surfside,” said Tricia Payne, Clinical Manager of the Surfside Beach office. “I feel best when giving back to the community I live in. I hope that the light we shine here at Oceanic Counseling helps those who need it.”

Oceanic Counseling Group currently operates multiple offices across South Carolina, including Greenville, Columbia, Irmo, Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Carolina Forest, North Charleston, and now Surfside Beach.

New patients are now being accepted, and appointments can be scheduled by calling 843-894-0000 or visiting www.OceanicCounseling.com.

Public Relations Department
Oceanic Counseling Group LLC
+1 843-894-0000
email us here
