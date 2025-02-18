Author Jeffery Somers joins Ruadán Books

Author Jeffrey Somers joins Ruadán Books

Ruadan Books signs author Jeffrey Somers to the publishing house, continuing its mission to elevate unique voices in the space of dark speculative fiction.

Our goal at Ruadán is to showcase authors who write tales that are unique, creative, and spellbinding, and we are excited to add Jeffrey to our growing cadre of talent.” — R. B. Wood

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ruadan Books, the newest publishing house created by entrepreneur, author and editor R.B. Wood , signs author Jeffrey Somers to the publishing house which continues its mission to inspire, educate, and elevate unique voices in the space of dark speculative fiction.Jeffrey Somers, a storyteller in the dark speculative fiction space, joins authors Mike Allen and Xan van Rooyen, with his forthcoming novel Five Funerals--an Edward Gorey inspired dark comedy. Somers is thrilled to be part of the Ruadán family.Based in Boston, Wood founded Ruadán Books to raise the profiles of dark speculative fiction authors. The first release was Winter in the City, which combines old and new voices from all over the world to tell different tales exploring what it means to be human in the darkest corners of metropolitan enclaves. Wood continues to look for authors that inspire, excite, and thrill audiences.“We are excited to sign Jeff Somers as he is a seasoned storyteller who will for sure capture audiences,” says Wood. “Our goal at Ruadán is to showcase authors who write tales that are unique, creative, and spellbinding, and we are excited to add Jeffrey to our growing cadre of talent.”Jeff Somers began his writing career by court order as an attempt to steer his creative impulses away from engineering genetic grotesqueries. He published The Inner Swine, a personal zine expressing his often alarmingly dumb opinions on everything under the sun. He has published ten novels and is excited for his upcoming release of Five Funerals, which tells the tale of a woman named Zillah Scott, an alcoholic, who is descending into a slow-burn suicide, tortured by her upstairs neighbor who plays avant-garde jazz music at high volume at all hours. As her mental state deteriorates, she reflects on her time at a ritzy private high school, Bishop Carlbus Prep, and the fact that nearly all of the 26 kids in her graduating class are dead. Most of their deaths are disturbing in some way, and Zillah believes they are all connected to a single event: A party thrown by her classmate Amy Keaton—a party redheaded Amy herself did not survive."With Five Funerals, I wanted to give the reader a sense of sprawl, of chaos, of things happening outside of your control or direct observation," says Somers. "I wanted to capture the idea of these terrible things happening while the main characters are distracted by their own lives."About Ruadán BooksPublishing house Ruádan Books is always inspiring, educating, and elevating unique voices in the space of dark speculative fiction. Deeply committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion across the board, Ruadan's mission is to uplift and amplify marginalized voices. This newest publishing house and small independent press offer unique experiences for readers, and its focus is to mentor and publish authors in a wide range of genres, including fantasy, science fiction, horror, crime fiction, and beyond.Connect to Ruadán Books via their social accounts or by signing up for their newsletter:About Jeffrey SomersFrom 1995 to 2014 Jeff Somers published The Inner Swine, a personal zine expressing his often alarmingly dumb opinions on everything under the sun, and several pieces were chosen for inclusion in The Zine Yearbook. He has published ten novels, including the Avery Cates series of dystopian sci-fi novels (avery-cates.com) published by Orbit Books, the dark urban fantasy The Ustari Cycle (wearenotgoodpeople.com) published by Gallery Books, and the standalone novels Lifers (Creative Arts Book Company), Chum (Tyrus Books), and Five Funerals (forthcoming from Ruadán Books). He’s also published more than sixty short stories, including “Ringing the Changes,” which was selected for inclusion in Best American Mystery Stories 2006 and “The Little Birds,” published in Alfred Hitchcock’s Mystery Magazine in 2023. He writes about books for BookBub, the craft of writing for Writer’s Digest (which published his book Writing Without Rules), and everything else for Lifehacker. He lives in Hoboken with his wife, The Duchess, and their cats. He considers pants to always be optional. As a verified attention whore, he can be found lurking on Bluesky (jeffsomers.bsky.social), Threads, (@jeffsomersauthor), and occasionally on X (jeffreysomers), Facebook (jeffreydxsomers), and Instagram (jeffsomersauthor), where he posts more photos of whiskey bottles and cats than is probably healthy.

