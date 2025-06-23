Ruadán Books Announces the Table of Contents, Cover, and Availability for Their Original Anthology: Spring in the City

The cover for "Spring in the City" is revealed! Ruadán Books

Ruadán Books announces the publication date, cover, preorder availability and the table of contents for their third original anthology: Spring in the City.

But what if the life that starts anew in the [spring] is darker and hungrier than the crocuses and returning robins? This is what our authors explore in our second ‘…in the City’ anthology.” — R. B. Wood - CEO and Founder

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ruadán Books announces the publication date, preorder availability and the table of contents for their third original anthology: Spring in the City.The anthology, co-edited by founder R. B. Wood and Anna Koon, explores dark tales set in cities around the world as spring arrives and they burst into bloom, creating ever darker shadows.The colorful yet sinister cover design by Kip Ayers highlights this dichotomy.“Living in New England, the onset of spring is always welcome in Boston,” says founder and editor R. B. Wood. “But what if the life that starts anew in the season is darker and hungrier than the crocuses and returning robins? This is what our authors explore in our second ‘…in the City’ anthology.”Spring in the City will release on December 2nd, 2025, and will be available for order or purchase at book retailers and online stores. Pre-orders will begin on July 1st, 2025 at www.ruadanbooks.com Along with featuring multiple award-winning authors, Ruadán Books takes great pride in introducing nine new authors to the world through Spring in the City:Table of Contents“Stockholm” by Xan van Rooyen“Oslo” by Ross Baxter“Tel Aviv” by Jonathan Papernick“Montréal” by Su J Sokol & D.F. McCourt“London Town” by Troy Seate“Vancouver” by Maria Haskins“Manchester” by Tim Lees“Detroit” by V.L. Barycz“Chester” by Die Booth“New York City” by Jeff Enos“Cape Town” by Rich Larson“Brisbane” by E J Delaney“St. Louis” by John Joseph Ryan“Los Angeles” by Amanda Cecelia Lang“Taipei” by Avram Lavinsky“Chicago” by J.R. BlanesAre you ready for the city in spring? You may find the weather idyllic and be ready to wander, but careful where your feet may take you.About Ruadán BooksRuadán (pronounced ROO-ah-dawn) Books derives its name from the Irish god of mystery and espionage. Ruadán Books’ mission is to welcome new authors, and inspire and tell unique stories from authors worldwide.Connect to Ruadán Books via their social accounts or by signing up for their newsletter:Website | Twitter (X) | Facebook | Instagram | BlueSky | Ruadán Books NewsletterAbout R.B. WoodFormer technologist, entrepreneur, world traveler, author, and editor R. B. Wood is an MFA graduate from Emerson College and the founder of Ruadán Books. As a dark speculative storyteller, Wood has had novels and short stories published online and traditionally. His thriller Bayou Whispers blends the horrors of everyday life with that of the supernatural through the story of no-nonsense New Orleans native and Katrina survivor Jeannine LaRue, with plenty of plot twists and dark mystery. R.B. and his wife Tina adore animals and are self-professed “crazy cat people.”Find him on the Internet:Website | Twitter (X) | Facebook | Instagram | BlueSky | Amazon’s R.B. Wood pageAbout Anna KoonBoston-based artist and writer Anna Koon has published articles for a variety of periodicals, one poem, two screenplays, and a children's book entitled Willamina, Queen of the Worms. She is the founder and director of an educational series presented to various arts organizations throughout Massachusetts. Additionally, she works as a creative coach and editor. Anna lives at the top of what was once the women’s quarters of a Victorian mental institution with her husband and two whippets, Zeta Puppis and Nimble Nimbus. Learn more about her @ www.a2n2.net

