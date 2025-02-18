The Brooks Group Partners with SalesHood to Deliver AI-Powered eLearning

BrooksUP™ eLearning platform helps organizations strengthen sellers' skills, reinforce sales training concepts, and improve performance.

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Brooks Group , a leading sales training and development company, announced it has partnered with SalesHood , an award-winning sales enablement platform, to deliver BrooksUP ™, its AI-powered eLearning platform.“The BrooksUP™ eLearning platform helps our clients strengthen sales professionals’ skills, reinforce sales training concepts, and improve performance,” said Spencer Wixom, president and CEO of The Brooks Group. “The Brooks Group’s partnership with SalesHood allows us to enhance engagement, knowledge retention, skills proficiency, and coaching effectiveness with AI-powered, always-on access to continuous learning paths.”“SalesHood’s comprehensive AI-enabled platform powers highly personalized, just-in-time training, coaching, and content across the learning experience,” said Elay Cohen, CEO and co-founder of SalesHood. “We’re proud to power the BrooksUP™ eLearning platform enabling lasting behavior change and helping sales organizations reach their goals.”BrooksUP’s AI-powered learning scenarios support the reinforcement of sales training through continuous learning paths. Features include:- Personalized Learning Paths: On-demand access to sales training content, personalized learning experiences and curated best practices enable just-in-time training in the flow of work.- AI Coaching & Role-Playing: Interactive scenarios, self-guided coaching, video exercises, and objection-handling drills help sellers sharpen their skills and gain confidence for every prospect and client interaction.- Performance Leaderboards: Track and showcase sellers’ progress in training, certifications, and coaching activities, fostering engagement, friendly competition, and continuous skill improvement.- Mobile Access: Sales teams complete training, practice pitches, get coaching, and access sales content anytime, anywhere—keeping learning flexible and aligned with their workflow.BrooksUP provides real-time feedback and scoring, allowing sales leaders to:- Increase coaching frequency and effectiveness using intelligent AI-powered video practice and reinforcement.- Get visibility into learning metrics to track progress and target areas of improvement.- Identify skills proficiency at an individual or team level to deliver personalized training.See how the BrooksUP eLearning platform helps sales leaders onboard, train, and develop sales talent for long-term success here: https://brooksgroup.com/solutions/sales-training-reinforcement/ About The Brooks GroupWe unlock sales potential. The Brooks Group is the leading sales training and development company empowering sales teams to generate breakthrough results. Notable clients include Airbus, Avita Medical, Bobcat, Hitachi Energy, Mack Trucks and Volvo Trucks, SANY Americas, Texas Instruments, and the United States Air Force. To learn more about our suite of ROI-driven sales training and development programs, industry-leading reinforcement tools, and best-in-class assessments, visit www.brooksgroup.com About SalesHoodSalesHood’s comprehensive and award-winning revenue enablement platform efficiently powers just-in-time enablement and repeatable sales execution. SalesHood AI delivers highly personalized training, coaching, and content experiences across the customer journey. Trusted by high-growth, high-performing companies, SalesHood is purpose-built to deliver fast revenue results. Companies like Copado, Ewing-Foley, Frontline Education, Olo, Sage, SmartRecruiters, Planview and many more use SalesHood to increase sales productivity and win-rates. For more information, please visit https://saleshood.com/

