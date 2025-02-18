Givzey, Version2 Hit $500K in Autonomous Fundraising, Launch New AI Virtual Stewardship Officer
Autonomous Fundraising Reaches Major Milestones: Virtual Engagement Officer (VEO) Surpasses $500,000 in Gifts Secured
Autonomous Fundraising Reaches Major Milestones: VEO Surpasses $500K in Gifts Secured; Givzey’s Version2.ai Introduces Autonomous AI Virtual Stewardship Officer
"The nonprofit sector faces a universal challenge: there simply aren't enough fundraisers to personally engage with every donor who wants to make a difference. When we first introduced autonomous AI solutions to address this labor shortage, skeptics questioned their morality, feasibility and viability. Now, with our Virtual Engagement Officer surpassing half a million dollars in secured gifts, we've definitively proven that autonomous AI can successfully amplify the work of advancement teams," said Adam Martel, CEO of Givzey & Version2. "The introduction of our Virtual Stewardship Officer marks another breakthrough and the logical next step in our mission to accelerate and transform philanthropy, ensuring every donor receives the personal attention and engagement that they deserve."
Leading institutions across the country are already seeing the impact of Autonomous Fundraising. Brooks Hull, CFRE, Vice President for University Advancement at Texas State University and Executive Director, Texas State University Development Foundation, noted, "With over 230,000 alumni in our Texas State family, the ability to add verticalized digital team members through Version2's autonomous solutions represents an unprecedented opportunity that staffing could never solve. These AI-powered officers allow us to meaningfully engage with our alumni base in ways that were previously impossible due to human capacity constraints."
"The future of advancement requires innovative thinking about how we build and deploy our teams," said Matthew T. Lambert, Senior Vice President for University Advancement at William & Mary. "The partnership William & Mary has developed with Givzey and Version2 enables us to develop a comprehensive digital labor plan specifically for advancement that expands our reach and the impact of philanthropy while empowering our human fundraisers to focus on their highest-value activities."
Version2 invented the Virtual Stewardship Officer (VSO) because nonprofit organizations struggle to steward every donor to the extent they should. Significant 1:1 stewardship is traditionally prioritized based on what the organization considers a large gift. But this model is about valuing gifts from the organization’s perspective, rather than the donor’s. In today’s donor-centric world, Version2’s VSO offers an opportunity to successfully steward all donors, regardless of their level of giving.
In fundraising, great stewardship runs parallel to a donor’s sentiment and loyalty to an organization and mission. Version2’s VSO ensures all donors, regardless of the size of their gift, share a world-class experience and donor journey. Key functions include:
Personalized stewardship to donors at scale
Timely updates on impact
Maintaining ongoing engagement between giving cycles
Supporting donor retention through consistent, meaningful communication
Sustainable perpetual stewardship to donors who have made their last major contribution
"The launch of our Virtual Stewardship Officer addresses a critical need in the nonprofit sector," said Emily Groccia, VP Customer Success, Givzey and Version2. "While securing donations is crucial, maintaining strong donor relationships through effective stewardship is equally important for long-term success and the lifetime value of a donor. The VSO ensures that every donor feels appreciated and informed about the impact of their giving, regardless of gift size."
Susan Lewers, Associate Vice President of Major and Planned Gifts at Illinois Institute of Technology, highlighted the importance of comprehensive donor stewardship: "Personal, one-to-one stewardship has traditionally been reserved for our largest donors, but we know every gift makes a difference. The ability to provide individualized attention across the entire giving pyramid isn't just about appreciation—it's about creating meaningful dialogue with every donor. A Virtual Stewardship Officer empowers Illinois Tech to ensure each supporter feels truly valued and heard, which is essential for building lasting philanthropic relationships."
Version2's autonomous fundraising solutions are currently deployed across a diverse range of nonprofit organizations, including leading universities, healthcare institutions, and community foundations. The technology has demonstrated particular success in engaging donors who might otherwise receive limited attention due to traditional capacity constraints. To schedule a demo, reach out today.
About Version2
Version2 is the first AI research and design lab specifically focused on advancing fundraising in the nonprofit sector. Through its suite of autonomous fundraising solutions, including the Virtual Engagement Officer (VEO) and Virtual Stewardship Officer (VSO), Version2 helps nonprofits break through the digital divide with AI that guides donors through personalized engagement, gift discovery, solicitation, and stewardship processes. Learn more at Version2.ai.
Kevin Leahy
Givzey / Version2
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.