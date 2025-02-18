Uttar Pradesh and Japan Strengthen Ties through Buddhist Tourism and Cultural Collaboration

Hon’ble Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh felicitated Deputy Governor of Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan, Ko Osada (R-L) Hon’ble Tourism and Culture Minister, Jaiveer Singh; Deputy Governor of Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan, Ko Osada; Principal Secretary of Tourism and Culture, Mukesh Kumar Meshram; Special Secretary of Tourism, Eesha Priya Principal Secretary of Tourism and Culture, Mukesh Kumar Meshram delivered a presentation on Uttar Pradesh's tourism potential Ko Osada, Deputy Governor of Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan shared his thoughts Uttar Pradesh and Japan strengthen ties in Buddhist tourism and culture

Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh Welcomes Japanese Delegation, Highlights Development of Buddhist Circuit and Economic Opportunities

LUCKNOW, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A high-level Japanese delegation, led by Ko Osada, Deputy Governor of Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan, visited Uttar Pradesh to explore avenues for tourism collaboration, with a special focus on the Buddhist Circuit. The delegation was warmly welcomed by Hon’ble Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh, who highlighted the state's deep-rooted Buddhist heritage and its significance as a global pilgrimage destination.During a meeting at Hotel Taj Mahal, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow, senior officials from Uttar Pradesh Tourism presented a comprehensive overview of the state’s tourism potential. The presentation included insights into the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Land Lease Policy 2024, which aims to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) by offering a 90-year land lease to investors. Discussions cantered on enhancing tourism infrastructure, particularly across the Buddhist Circuit, where 179.77 acres of land have been earmarked for development to improve pilgrim facilities.Deputy Governor Ko Osada expressed admiration for Uttar Pradesh’s historical significance, stating that Japan views tourism as "spreading the light of knowledge." He reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to strengthening ties with the state and announced that a larger Japanese delegation would soon visit to further explore tourism opportunities. Adding to the discourse, Neerendra Upadhyay, Advisor, Yamanashi Prefecture Government, emphasized the deep historical and spiritual connections between Japan and Uttar Pradesh. He stressed the potential for enhancing bilateral tourism, investment, and academic exchanges, reinforcing Yamanashi’s enthusiasm in working closely with Uttar Pradesh to foster tourism-driven economic growth.Jaiveer Singh, Hon’ble Tourism and Culture Minister, emphasized Uttar Pradesh’s pivotal role in Buddhist history, being home to sacred sites that attract millions of devotees annually. He underscored the long-standing spiritual, cultural, and economic ties between Uttar Pradesh and Japan, expressing confidence that the visit would further strengthen Indo-Japanese relations and boost Buddhist tourism.Principal Secretary of Tourism and Culture, Mukesh Kumar Meshram, and Special Secretary of Tourism, Eesha Priya, led discussions on the state’s efforts to enhance connectivity, infrastructure, and visitor experiences. The meeting also saw the participation of Koichi Furuya, Director of the International Strategy Division of Yamanashi, and Tourism Director Prakhar Mishra, among others.Uttar Pradesh Tourism remains committed to positioning the state as a premier destination for Buddhist pilgrims and international travelers, fostering global partnerships to drive sustainable tourism growth.

Shravasti in VR (English)

