Karger Publishers Announces Fast Facts for Patients Medical Handbook about Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia

Comic strip from Fast Facts for Patients: Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia

Families facing a rare genetic condition can now rely on a new book in the Fast Facts series designed to help navigate this life-threatening genetic disorder.

It was a unique challenge to address the needs of at least three different reader demographics: the adolescent and the adult patient, as well as the parents of a newly-diagnosed child.” — Catherine Richards Golini, Patient Resource Manager at Karger Publishers

BASEL, SWITZERLAND, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) is a severe genetic disorder affecting approximately one in 300,000 individuals worldwide. Present from birth, the condition leads to dangerously high cholesterol levels, significantly increasing the risk of heart attacks and strokes if left untreated. The illustrated 40-page booklet , co-developed with patients and their advocates, provides patient-centered, accessible information on:• Causes and treatments: An overview of the condition and the therapeutic options available today.• Life stages: Guidance on what to expect from childhood to adolescence and into adulthood, offering practical strategies for parents of a child with HoFH.• Navigating relationships: Advice for fostering resilience and confidence in teens and young adults.A unique feature of this resource is the inclusion of two engaging comic strips featuring Guppy the Brave Puppy, developed to help younger children understand two common medical procedures in a comforting and age-appropriate way. Medical education and patient resources for conditions that affect children are traditionally tailored to the needs of parents and caregivers. But this resource was also created for – and with – young people living with the condition.The comic strips were created together with patients and children to ensure the content resonates with the intended audience.“It was a unique challenge to address the needs of at least three different reader demographics: the adolescent and the adult patient, as well as the parents of a newly-diagnosed child”, says Catherine Richards Golini, Patient Resource Manager at Karger Publishers. “We thought two comic strips would be an accessible way of explaining the ‘why’ behind two complex procedures.”The inspired inclusion of comic strips in a health resource also highlights Karger's commitment to delivering accessible and engaging content through its Fast Facts series.Bibliographic DetailsFast Facts for Patients: Homozygous Familial HypercholesterolemiaEditors: Charlotte Dawson; Albert WiegmanISBN: 978-3-318-07365-2The book is now available and orders can be placed here About Karger PublishersConnecting people and science since 1890, Karger provides scientists, healthcare professionals, patients, and the broader public with reliable and tailored information in Health Sciences. Building upon a publishing portfolio of more than 100 reputable scholarly journals and the award-winning Fast Facts medical info series, Karger excels in medical education and omnichannel HCP engagement in multiple formats, including 3D animations, podcasts, AR/VR environments, and more. Academic institutions and both medical affairs and pharma marketing teams in the corporate space entrust Karger with their most demanding communication challenges. Independent and family-led in the fourth generation by Chairwoman Gabriella Karger, Switzerland-based Karger is present in 15 countries with a team of 200 dedicated professionals worldwide.For more information, please visit karger.com.

