See Yoga Retreats Launches New Yoga Experience in the Canary Islands: A Unique Blend of Surf, Dance, and Mindfulness

I had one of the... No wait... The best time EVER at the See Yoga Retreat. I cannot recommend enough how excellent the classes were, how kind the people were and what an experience this was!” — Matilda K.

LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA, GRAN CANARIA CANARY ISLANDS, SPAIN, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- See Yoga Retreats now offers a unique yoga retreat experience unlike what most people are used to. It features a flexible schedule, allowing guests to arrive any day of the week and stay as long as they prefer. Guests can choose from 13 weekly yoga sessions and up to 35 activities, including surfing, hiking, and dancing.New Yoga Retreat ExperienceSee Yoga Retreats is introducing a yoga holiday experience that combines yoga, surfing, dancing, and other activities in a beachside setting. The retreat is designed for relaxation, movement, and exploration.See Yoga Retreats now features three packages:Yoga Retreat – Daily yoga sessions, including Vinyasa, beach yoga, and candlelight yoga, with mindfulness hikes, yoga workshops, and beach meditation.Dance & Yoga Retreat – A combination of yoga and dance lessons, including Latin, dancehall, and reggaeton.Surf & Yoga Retreat – A mix of daily surf lessons and yoga sessions focused on balance, strength, and flexibility.All packages include a private room in a shared apartment, with the option to upgrade to a private apartment or a 4-star hotel.Weekly ActivitiesIn addition to yoga and movement sessions, guests can participate in activities such as:City Exploration – Visits to the historic old town of Las Palmas.Live Music & Karaoke Nights – Social events for guests to connect.Mindfulness Hikes – Walks through volcanic landscapes with a focus on mindfulness.Yin Yoga & Cacao Ceremony – A yoga session with a traditional cacao drink.See Yoga Retreats offers accommodations near the beach:Shared Apartments – Spaces with separate areas for men and women.Private Apartments – A quieter retreat option.4-Star Hotel Rooms – An option with additional amenities and services.Guests will be guided by a team of certified instructors:Laura – Retreat manager and certified yoga teacher.Coral – Instructor focused on relaxation and energy balance.Patricia – A teacher who tailors her classes to fit all experience levels.Located in Las Palmas, Gran Canaria, See Yoga Retreats provides access to beaches, warm climate, and natural scenery for a balanced holiday.For more information about See Yoga Retreats:📍 Visit: www.seeyogaretreats.com📞 Call: +34 652 94 06 83About See Yoga RetreatsSee Yoga Retreats offers yoga, surfing, dancing, and mindfulness activities in a structured setting for those looking to engage in a planned getaway.

