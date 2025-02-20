BizzTech and Montgomery Launch Historic Metaverse Experience Honoring Civil Rights Legacy

Step into History: The Montgomery Metaverse Experience Immersive Storytelling: AI-Powered Historical Figures in the Montgomery Metaverse A Digital Tribute: Honoring the Legacy of the Civil Rights Movement

Immersive and Photorealistic Virtual Journey Commemorates 60th Anniversary of Selma to Montgomery March

By leveraging our AI-powered Metaverse platform, we aim to educate and inspire, ensuring the civil rights movement’s legacy resonates with audiences worldwide.” — Dirk Schmidt, Co-Founder & CEO BizzTech

AL, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The future of history is here. BizzTech, a leader in AI-powered metaverse solutions, has partnered with the City of Montgomery to unveil a groundbreaking virtual experience that brings the civil rights movement to life in an unprecedented way.

In commemoration of the 60th anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery March, this interactive metaverse experience allows users worldwide to step into history, walking the path of the brave foot soldiers who fought for equality. More than just a digital recreation, this cutting-edge platform combines AI, 3D rendering, and historical storytelling to engage users in a deeply immersive journey. Participants can interact with historical figures, hear their voices, and witness pivotal moments that shaped the civil rights movement.

A First-of-Its-Kind Virtual Experience

Launching in March 2025, this web-accessible platform requires no VR headset, making it available to classrooms, museums, and individuals globally. Users can create avatars, walk the historic route from St. Jude Campus to the Alabama State Capitol, and engage with AI-powered guides for an enriched educational experience.

"This project blends technology and history in a way that brings the past to life," said Montgomery Mayor Steven L. Reed. "We are proud to offer this unique experience that honors our city’s legacy while serving as an engaging educational tool for future generations."

BizzTech’s Innovation in the Metaverse

BizzTech CEO Dirk Schmidt emphasized the impact of this project: “Collaborating with Montgomery on this historic metaverse experience has been an honor. By leveraging our AI-powered Metaverse platform, we aim to educate and inspire, ensuring the civil rights movement’s legacy resonates with audiences worldwide.”

This initiative aligns with Montgomery’s commitment to economic development, tourism, and community engagement, reinforcing its reputation as a forward-thinking city that embraces both history and innovation.

Experience the Montgomery Metaverse

As more cities integrate smart technology and immersive experiences into civic life, Montgomery leads the way. This project is a testament to the power of technology in education, historical preservation, and community storytelling.

For more details and early access to the Montgomery Metaverse Experience, visit the City of Montgomery’s official website: https://www.montgomeryal.gov/Home/Components/News/News/4553/16

About BizzTech

BizzTech is a leading provider of AI-powered metaverse solutions, transforming urban and industrial environments into dynamic, sustainable, and user-centered ecosystems. Through cutting-edge technology, BizzTech bridges the physical and digital worlds, fostering community engagement and economic growth.

Virtual Montgomery Teaser - Civil Rights March in the Urban Metaverse

