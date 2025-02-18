DLL, InCharge Energy Partner to Expand Availability and Affordability of Electric Fleet Charging Solutions and Services

InCharge Energy, the leader in electric fleet charging, service, and maintenance solutions, has teamed up with financial services partner DLL to make it easier and more affordable to "go electric."

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading provider of end-to-end charging infrastructure and service support for electric fleets, InCharge Energy, is partnering with leading vendor finance provider, DLL, to offer financing options that make electric vehicle (EV) fleet charging more readily accessible and affordable in the U.S. with energy solutions, services and maintenance offerings.InCharge Energy delivers reliable and cost-effective fleet charging solutions for businesses, schools, and organizations throughout North America. The company’s InService offerings for EV charger service and maintenance, backed by a team of in-house, trained technicians, support multiple brands of charging equipment to help customers optimize daily operations. In addition, InControl™, the company’s AI-powered fleet charger management and maintenance platform, is designed to help customers control costs and manage charging outcomes with key insights, making it easy to optimize fleet operations.Founded in 1969, DLL is a global leader in asset finance solutions for equipment and technology, managing a portfolio exceeding EUR 46B. The company aims to support the shift towards cleaner energy and decarbonization, as well as energy-efficient equipment for its partners and end users.By joining forces, InCharge Energy will leverage DLL’s extensive experience in partnering with equipment solution providers to develop customized financing solutions that accelerate the transition to EVs. In combining DLL’s comprehensive financial offerings and robust support capabilities to InCharge’s turnkey fleet charging solutions, cross-manufacturer EV charger service and maintenance packages, and localized service in select markets, this partnership aims to innovate and accelerate the growth of EV fleet operations across the U.S.DLL’s Global Head of Energy Transition, Adrian Leach, cites, “At DLL, we believe that accelerating the energy transition means making cleaner transportation solutions both more accessible and affordable. Our partnership with InCharge Energy reflects a shared commitment to expanding electric fleet charging infrastructure in the U.S., enabling more businesses to take meaningful steps toward decarbonization. Together, we are not only broadening the reach of electric mobility but also reinforcing DLL’s role as a leader in driving tangible progress in the global energy transition.”Obrie Hostetter, Vice President of Financial Products at InCharge Energy, shares that “InCharge has identified an opportunity to provide financial options that enable our customers to electrify faster to meet sustainability goals while improving fleet economics and performance. By partnering with DLL, known for its deep expertise, flexibility, and collaborative approach in financial services, we at InCharge are thrilled to continue to provide innovative solutions that are tailored to address the evolving needs of our customers and that bolster our shared commitment to clean, sustainable transportation solutions.”.About InCharge EnergyInCharge Energy provides reliable, cost-effective charging solutions for North American fleets of all sizes. Its service and maintenance offerings, available in every state and province, are designed to support multiple brands of charging equipment. The company also offers a range of customizable financial solutions to meet every business objective and budget, accelerating the path to fleet electrification for auto manufacturers and dealerships, school districts, and state and local agencies.The InCharge team of service experts works remotely to keep chargers operational and dispatches on-staff, highly trained technicians across the continent to facilitate rapid issue resolution. The company’s open-API InControl™ is the first fleet charging software to be widely adopted across North America to control costs and manage charging results. This AI-powered charger maintenance platform is purpose-built to keep electric fleets on the roads, empowering businesses with key insights to easily optimize fleet operations and minimize total cost of ownership (TCO).Headquartered in Los Angeles, InCharge has operating facilities in Richmond, Virginia, and Montreal, Quebec. Learn more about InCharge Energy and its services at www.inchargeus.com . You can also follow InCharge on LinkedIn About DLLDLL is a global asset finance company for equipment and technology with a managed portfolio of more than EUR 46 billion. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, DLL provides financial solutions within the Agriculture, Clean Energy, Construction, Food, Healthcare, Industrial, Office Equipment, Technology, and Transportation industries in more than 25 countries. The company partners with equipment manufacturers, dealers, distributors, as well as end users, to enable businesses to access equipment, technology, and software more easily. DLL combines customer focus and industry knowledge to provide financial solutions for the complete asset life cycle, including commercial finance, retail finance and used equipment finance. In doing so, DLL is committed to contribute to a more sustainable future for the environment and the communities in which it operates. DLL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rabobank Group. To learn more about DLL, visit www.dllgroup.com

