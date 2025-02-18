Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities on adoption by African Union of AU Convention on ending violence against Women and Girls

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons With Disabilities notes and welcomes the African Union Adoption of the AU Convention on ending violence against Women and Girls. The African Union Convention on Ending Violence Against Women and Girls (AU-CEVAWG) is a legal instrument to prevent and eliminate violence against women and girls in Africa.

The development of the African Union Convention on Ending Violence Against Women and Girls is informed by the historic decision by the African Union (AU) Heads of State in February 2023 during the African Union Summit.

The leaders adopted the Decision to negotiate the AU Convention on Ending Violence Against Women and Girls (AU-CEVAWG). With the support of Member States such as South Africa, DRC, Senegal, Comoros, and Ghana, a multi-stakeholder consultations were held with Traditional and Religious leaders, Youth, Women Leaders, the Private Sector, Academia, and Civil Society Organizations across the continent, the convention is fully informed by the voices of African citizens, with the objectives to:

State Parties’ obligations towards the elimination of violence against women and girls and ensuring timely access to response mechanisms, including justice and adequate remedies for victims, while holding the perpetrators accountable;

African-based strategies to end violence against women and girls, taking into account the importance of family, communities, and cultural and religious institutions in the elimination of violence and support to victims;

State Parties’ obligations, leadership and innovation in the context of the evolving nature of violence against women and girls.

As part of the implementation of the convention, the following principles shall apply to implement the reporting and interpreting, and enforcing this Convention, violence against women and girls is a violation of human rights and their fundamental freedom, and is rooted in historical and traditional unequal power relations between men and women; a human rights-based approach, aligned with international, continental, and regional human rights standards, shall be adopted; a victim-centered approach shall be prioritised in ensuring access to justice, preventive and protective support and comprehensive healthcare, legal, educational and other services.

