North West Legislature hosts Municipal Public Accounts Committees Chairpersons Forum, 18 Feb

The North West Provincial Legislature Standing Committee on Provincial Public Accounts chaired by Hon. Smuts Matshe will host the Municipal Public Accounts Committees (MPAC Chairpersons’ forum where participants are expected to share knowledge, resources and become a capacity building driver for the oversight committees in municipalities.

The municipal MPAC Chairpersons are also expected to present reports on work of MPACs in their respective municipalities and plans to process audit reports for 2023/24 financial years.

The meeting is scheduled as follows:

Date : Tuesday, 18 February 2025

Time: 09h00 – 16h00

Venue: Mmabatho Civic Centre, Mmabatho

MPAC Chairpersons of different local and district municipalities across the province, representatives from the Department of Finance, Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs and Office of the Auditor General’s Office are expected to attend the meeting.

Members of the Media who would like to attend the public hearings can contact Ms. Namhla Luhabe on 079 527 0628.

