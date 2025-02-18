iRAYPLE Revolutionizes Industry 4.0 with Cutting-Edge 4000 Series Code Reader

iRAYPLE R4000 Code Reader

HANGZHOU, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zhejiang HuaRay Technology Co., Ltd. is proud to introduce the 𝗶𝗥𝗔𝗬𝗣𝗟𝗘 𝟰𝟬𝟬𝟬 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝗱𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿, which represents a major step forward in improving efficiency and precision in the industrial sector. This code reader mutilizes advanced AI-enabled algorithms to offer unparalleled capabilities, and is poised to redefine the landscape of smart manufacturing and logistics.The iRAYPLE 4000 Series Code Reader is a powerful tool that can be used for a wide range of industrial applications. Its advanced AI-enabled algorithms allow it to provide reliable and accurate code reading even in challenging environments.One of its standout features is the ability to accurately locate and identify various codes, significantly reducing the number of proposal regions. It can read various symbologies, including 1-dimensional codes like Code128, Code39, Code93, and EAN. Furthermore, it can read 2-dimensional codes such as QR/DM/DPM, making it a versatile option for a wide range of applications.Additionally, its deep learning algorithms demonstrate high positioning accuracy, even when certain code sections are missing. This approach effectively handles various complex applications in production environments, including issues such as reflection, obstruction, distortions, and background interference that can seriously affect the decoding rate.Measuring only 47mm x 57.8mm x 38mm (excluding connectors), the 4000 series code reader is compact yet powerful. Its high image resolution of 1280 x 1024 pixels ensures that every code is captured with clarity, while the maximum decoding speed of 60 codes/s makes it a fast and efficient option for busy industrial applications.Certified by CE, KC, and BIS, the 4000 series code reader adheres to rigorous standards and is designed to function seamlessly within a broad temperature range, from -20°C to 50°C, guaranteeing its adaptability to various working environments. Users can rely on it to deliver consistent performance under any conditions.In addition, the device offers polarized, unpolarized, and uniform light sources, which can help deal with reflections. Moreover, you can choose from a range of multicolor light source options, including red, white, and blue light sources, tailored to meet specific application requirements for code reading across diverse materials.Whether you find yourself in a logistics warehouse or a manufacturing plant, the iRAYPLE 4000 Series Code Reader will be an ideal solution for all your code reading needs.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗭𝗵𝗲𝗷𝗶𝗮𝗻𝗴 𝗛𝘂𝗮𝗥𝗮𝘆 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆 𝗖𝗼., 𝗟𝘁𝗱iRAYPLE , owned by Zhejiang HuaRay Technology Co., Ltd., is a company dedicated in research & development, manufacturing, and sales & marketing of machine vision and autonomous mobile robot (AMR) products. With focus in smart manufacturing technologies and logistics innovation, we are committed to creating and delivering value for our customers by enabling a smart factory transformation.

