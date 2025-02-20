Konrad Hummler Joins DOMINUS Lab as Advisor to Shape the Future of Christian Innovation DOMINUS Lab: The Global Christian Startup Movement Dominik Tarolli, Founder of DOMINUS Lab

Konrad Hummler, renowned Swiss banker, investor, and former managing partner of Wegelin & Co., is joining the organization as an advisor.

Entrepreneurial freedom, personal responsibility, and faith-driven values are crucial for the future of business and society.” — Konrad Hummler

YUCAIPA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DOMINUS Lab, today announced that Konrad Hummler, renowned Swiss banker, investor, and former managing partner of Wegelin & Co., is joining the organization as an advisor. This announcement underscores DOMINUS Lab’s commitment to attracting world-class advisors as it builds a movement to launch 1,000 Christian AI startups by 2030. “We are honored to welcome Konrad Hummler as an advisor to DOMINUS Lab,” said Dominik Tarolli, Founder of DOMINUS Lab. “His extensive financial expertise, strategic vision, and deep understanding of global economic trends will be invaluable as we scale our efforts to empower Christian founders and investors worldwide.”Hummler’s track record in private banking and economic thought leadership will contribute to shaping DOMINUS Lab’s strategic initiatives, ensuring a strong foundation for Christian-led businesses to thrive in the global marketplace.“I am excited to support DOMINUS Lab in its mission to foster a new generation of Christian entrepreneurs,” said Konrad Hummler. “Entrepreneurial freedom, personal responsibility, and faith-driven values are crucial for the future of business and society. I look forward to contributing my experience to help shape this important initiative.”DOMINUS Lab continues to expand its global network of advisors, investors, and business mentors, reinforcing its role as a catalyst for faith-driven innovation with a strong emphasis on AI, technology, and ethical business practices.###About Konrad Hummler, Dominik Tarolli & DOMINUS LabDr. Konrad HummlerKonrad Hummler, *1953 in St. Gallen (Switzerland). Doctorate in law from the University of Zurich, postgraduate studies in economics at the University of Rochester (N.Y.). In the 1980s, personal assistant to the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Union Bank of Switzerland, Dr Robert Holzach. From 1991 to 2012, managing partner with unlimited liability of Wegelin & Co. private bankers in St. Gallen. After the emergency sale of the business activities under pressure from the USA, he founded M1AG, a think tank for strategic contemporary issues. Numerous mandates in industry and finance at home and abroad. Founder and President of the J.S. Bach Foundation St. Gallen. Married, father of four adult daughters, grandfather of five grandchildren.Dominik Tarolli is an award-winning Entrepreneur, international Technology Executive, Investor, Digital Shaper, Author, and Board Member. He had the rare opportunity to work with hundreds of the smartest and most successful businesses as well as billionaires around the world in every market you can dream of. He has a multicultural and multilingual business background, spent most of his career in Central Europe and the United States.DOMINUS LabDOMINUS Lab is a global initiative dedicated to fostering Christian entrepreneurship and innovation. By connecting universities, investors, and business mentors worldwide, DOMINUS Lab empowers faith-driven founders to launch and scale impactful startups. Its goal is to build a robust Christian startup ecosystem, with a particular focus on AI and technology, aiming to launch 1,000 Christian-led startups by 2030.

