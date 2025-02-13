“The Pope & The CEO” Author to Keynote Christian Startup Inspiration Event

The Pope & The CEO DOMINUS Lab: The Global Christian Startup Movement The Global Christian Startup Movement

DOMINUS Lab Announces Andreas Widmer, Professor at The Catholic University of America, as Keynote Speaker for the World Premiere Event on February 27, 2025

John Paul II showed me what real leadership looks like...” — Andreas Widmer

YUCAIPA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Christian Startup Movement, DOMINUS Lab, is set to make history with its highly anticipated world premiere event on February 27, 2025 . The online event will feature Andreas Widmer, author of The Pope & The CEO and Professor of Entrepreneurship at The Catholic University of America, as a keynote speaker.DOMINUS Lab, an initiative dedicated to equipping Christians with the focus, strategies, and tools to build, scale, and sustain successful ventures rooted in faith, is on a mission to challenge the status quo. In a startup landscape dominated by secular ideologies, DOMINUS Lab is boldly declaring that faith-driven entrepreneurship is not only relevant but essential.Andreas Widmer, a former Swiss Guard who served under Pope John Paul II, brings an unparalleled perspective on leadership and business. “John Paul II showed me what real leadership looks like. He modeled for me how to pursue our God-given potential. Not coincidentally, this also makes us and those around us better employees and entrepreneurs, more capable of and more willing to work hard at building a stronger company. That’s something that makes both good human sense and good business sense,” said Widmer.The event is expected to attract Christians from across the globe, including business leaders, faith-driven investors, students, and aspiring Christian entrepreneurs ready to take their businesses to the next level.“This is the opportunity of a lifetime for Christians,” said Dominik Tarolli, award-winning entrepreneur and founder of DOMINUS Lab. “With the rise of DeepSeek, we have witnessed a monumental shift in the marketplace. No longer are we constrained by the proprietary walls of closed AI ecosystems. We now have the opportunity to harness state-of-the-art AI technology, align it with our Christian values, and deliver solutions that truly serve our community and God. The question is: What will you do about it?”The inaugural DOMINUS Lab event will be held online on February 27, 2025. Registration is open at www.dominuslab.org. For more details, additional event dates, and registration, visit www.dominuslab.org About DOMINUS Lab, Andreas Widmer & Dominik TarolliDOMINUS Lab is the new global Christian startup movement to create 1,000 New AI Christian startups that value much more than just money.Andreas Widmer is the founder and director of the Art & Carlyse Ciocca Center for Principled Entrepreneurship at The Catholic University of America’s Busch School of Business where he loves to teach and mentor students to find their true calling. Previously, Andreas helped lead high-tech companies, bringing more than one hundred leading-edge technology products to market and also led several organizations focused on enterprise solutions to poverty. He is a former member of the Swiss Guard serving under Pope John Paul II and author of the book, "The Pope and the CEO", which describes the ten lessons he learned from the late pope about leadership and the centrality of the human person in workDominik Tarolli is an award-winning Entrepreneur, international Technology Executive, Investor, Digital Shaper, Author, and Board Member. He had the rare opportunity to work with hundreds of the smartest and most successful businesses as well as billionaires around the world in every market you can dream of. He has a multicultural and multilingual business background, spent most of his career in Central Europe and the United States.# # #Product and company names are trademarks of their respective owners.For more information, high-resolution images - press only: https://bit.ly/dlpressrelease DOMINUS Lab, hello@dominuslab.com

