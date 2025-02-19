New Book An Unknown European Dynasty Challenges Historical Narratives Through DNA and Genealogy

Cover of An Unknown European Dynasty by Quinto L. Dolci, exploring hidden royal connections between European nobility and ancient Chinese heritage.

Author Quinto L. Dolci Uncovers Extraordinary Links Between European Nobility and Ancient Chinese Heritage

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In An Unknown European Dynasty: The Rise of the Bourbon-Shi, Quinto L. Dolci takes readers on a groundbreaking journey into hidden royal connections, using modern DNA testing to trace his ancestry to sixteen major European royal houses—alongside a possible link to ancient Chinese nobility. Through extensive genetic research and historical exploration, Dolci sheds light on interwoven bloodlines that connect Eastern and Western nobility, offering a bold new perspective on history.“I took a chance to research my family history using the technology of today,” says Dolci. “I wanted to bring this unknown part of history to light in a divided world.”The book argues that history, as we know it, must be rewritten in light of genetic discoveries. According to Dolci, modern DNA testing has the power to confirm noble lineage and expose false claims—putting an end to the era of imposters. “It is very disrespectful to claim to be a royal member when you are not,” he asserts. “With new technology, we can now stop so-called Anastasias and others who try to benefit from the limelight.”One of the book’s most intriguing revelations is the potential connection between European aristocracy and the legendary Xi Shi, one of China’s Four Beauties from the Spring and Autumn period (771–476 BCE). Dolci suggests that Xi Shi’s lineage may have reached Hungary around 650 AD, creating a historical bridge between Asia and Europe that has remained undiscovered—until now. “The ancient past is still being written,” he says. “Everything in world history has to be rewritten. In my opinion, history is very unknown!”With a bold narrative backed by genetic analysis and historical records, An Unknown European Dynasty is a must-read for genealogy enthusiasts, historians, and anyone fascinated by royal bloodlines. Dolci sees this book as more than just a personal discovery—it’s a genealogical study that forces us to rethink history. “Everything was exciting about this discovery,” he says. “I hope readers walk away with a new perspective on history.”An Unknown European Dynasty is available now at Amazon

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.