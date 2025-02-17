Official Visit of Cuba Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla to Singapore, 15 - 18 February 2025

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cuba Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla is on an Official Visit to Singapore from 15 to 18 February 2025. He called on Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong and Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana on 17 February 2025. Prime Minister Wong and Senior Minister Lee welcomed the warm ties between Singapore and Cuba. They reaffirmed both countries’ good cooperation at the United Nations and in groupings such as the Non-Aligned Movement, the G77+China, and the Alliance of Small Island States. They also exchanged views on international and regional developments.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan met Minister Rodríguez and hosted him to lunch on 17 February 2025. They discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation, including through further technical cooperation, greater engagement between ASEAN and Cuba, and potential areas for further cooperation at multilateral fora. The Ministers also had a wide-ranging discussion on emerging global challenges, such as climate change, and their impact on small island developing states such as Singapore and Cuba.

Minister Rodríguez will call on Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong on 18 February 2025, before his departurelater that day.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

17 FEBRUARY 2025