City facilities closed on Tuesday, February 18

Due to the upcoming winter storm, City facilities, including City Hall and all Parks, Recreation and Culture facilities, will be closed on Tuesday, Feb. 18. This is due to the forecasted winter storm resulting in dangerous travel conditions.

In-person services based out of City Hall will be unavailable on Tuesday, which includes:

Additionally, the City Commission meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 18, is cancelled.

With Parks, Recreation and Culture facilities closed tomorrow, they will not be available as warming centers for those in need. As of 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, the City is operating a 24-hour shelter at University Community of Christ Church, 1900 University Dr. Anyone in need of shelter should first go to the Lawrence Community Shelter. If LCS is full, transportation to an overflow shelter, such as University Community of Christ or First United Methodist Church, 946 Vermont St., will be provided. Volunteers will be needed to staff these shelters in the coming days! If you’re able to help, please sign up for a shift online: https://www.kawvalleyvolunteers.org/need/detail/?need_id=1032630

Earlier today, Lawrence Transit announced all bus service is cancelled through Thursday, Feb. 20. Fixed-route service is anticipated to resume on Friday, Feb. 21.

Any additional impacts to City services will be shared via news release and on the City’s Facebook page. For winter storm safety tips and storm updates, visit Douglas County Emergency Management here. Additionally, for road conditions, call 511.

If you can, stay home and off the roads to keep them clear for essential workers and to stay safe.

Media Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.org

