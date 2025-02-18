i-ESG Earns Global B-Corp Certification

i-ESG earns B-Corp certification

Strengthening Credibility and Growth Potential as an ESG Solutions Provider

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- i-ESG, a digital service platform specializing in ESG, has announced that it has obtained the globally recognized B-Corp (Benefit Corporation) certification for sustainable management. The B-Corp certification is a prestigious accreditation that evaluates corporate sustainability and social responsibility. It is awarded by B Lab, a U.S.-based nonprofit organization, which conducts a comprehensive assessment of a company’s governance, employee welfare, community contributions, and environmental impact. Global companies leading sustainable business practices, such as Patagonia, Nespresso, and The Body Shop, have also received B-Corp certification.i-ESG achieved certification with outstanding results compared to industry peers. This recognition validates i-ESG’s commitment to sustainable management and its excellence in ESG data technology. It also demonstrates that i-ESG’s AI-powered ESG digital solutions make a meaningful contribution to establishing sustainable management environments for businesses and institutions. The B-Corp certification serves as a reliable indicator for investors, showcasing that the company has a well-structured ESG risk management system in place.Leveraging AI and big data technology, i-ESG provides data-driven, customized solutions that help businesses systematically analyze ESG risks and objectively manage their sustainability performance. The company supports enterprises and institutions in responding effectively to increasingly stringent ESG regulations. According to i-ESG, its solutions offer global-standard ESG coverage at least six times faster and up to 95% lower cost than conventional alternatives.Jongwoong Kim, CEO of i-ESG, stated, “With this B-Corp certification, we aim to further enhance the trustworthiness of our ESG solutions and actively support businesses in achieving sustainable management.” He added, “As a leader in data-driven ESG innovation, we remain committed to helping companies effectively reach their ESG goals.”With this certification, i-ESG is expected to strengthen its competitiveness in the global ESG solutions market and establish itself as a pioneer in ESG digital innovation in international markets. Given the strong financial performance of B-Corp-certified companies from an ESG investment perspective, i-ESG’s growth potential is also expected to gain significant attention.

