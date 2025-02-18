New Book Showcases Roger Spitz’s ‘AAA Framework’ for Anticipatory Governance

Anticipatory Governance: Shaping a Responsible Future (World Scientific Publishing) AAA Framework by Roger Spitz (Disruptive Futures Institute) Roger Spitz, Stanford, California

One of Spitz’s most urgent messages is the need to become AAA: Anticipatory, Antifragile, and Agile.... to transform traditional decision-making paradigms.” — Compass Magazine, Association of Professional Futurists (APF)

Roger Spitz’s Disruptive Futures Institute Contributes to ‘Anticipatory Governance: Shaping a Responsible Future’ (World Scientific Singapore)

In January 2025, World Scientific Publishing in Singapore released “Anticipatory Governance: Shaping a Responsible Future” edited by Melodena Stephens (Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government, UAE), Raed Awamleh (École des Ponts Business School, France), and Frederic Sicre (Tardis Advisors, UAE).

This new book dives into the theory and practice of anticipatory governance and sets the agenda for future research.

Anticipatory Governance is the systemic process of futures shaping. From a long-term multigenerational perspective, anticipatory governance is a key component to ensure guardrails for the futures. Systems thinking is needed to harness our collective intelligence, by tapping into knowledge trapped within nations, organizations, and people. Many of the wicked problems governments and corporations are grappling with, such as artificial intelligence applications and ethics, climate change, refugee migration, education for future skills, and health care for all, require a "system of systems", or anticipatory governance.

THE AAA FRAMEWORK CHAPTER: RESPONSIBLE LEADERSHIP FOR SUSTAINABLE FUTURES

Roger Spitz, founding chair of the Disruptive Futures Institute, contributed a dedicated chapter on their foundational and proprietary methodology: “The AAA Framework: Responsible Leadership for Sustainable Futures.”

This Chapter on Spitz's AAA Framework is included in the “Leadership and Transformation” Section of ‘Anticipatory Governance: Shaping a Responsible Future’ (Chapter 7, pages 103-120). Its key takeaways include:

• For Roger Spitz, the letters “AAA” are used to represent the “Antifragile, Anticipatory, and Agility” framework that defines what leadership skills need to be developed, because standard playbooks and legacy organizational models are becoming increasingly ineffective.

• “Antifragile” describes things that benefit and improve from shocks (Nassim Nicholas Taleb Incerto series, ‘Antifragile: Things That Gain from Disorder’). Developing antifragility means focusing on the amplitude and nature of potential consequences, not only the probability. Building antifragile foundations is like building an immune system.

• “Anticipatory” refers to thinking with which we imagine next-order implications, including unexpected consequences. The capacity to be anticipatory helps us better prepare for any futures ahead while creating our preferred future.

• “Agility” is a strategic cognitive ability that allows us to simultaneously bridge our longer-term strategy with the present. Reconciling different time horizons with decisions today requires leveraging uncertainty through curiosity, creativity, and experimentation.

FOUNDATIONS OF THE AAA FRAMEWORK

Originally developed by Roger Spitz in his seminal paper, “The Future of Strategic Decision-Making”, published in the Journal of Futures Studies, the AAA Framework has since been featured in “The Definitive Guide to Thriving on Disruption - Volume II: Essential Frameworks for Disruption and Uncertainty”. More recently, it appeared in Spitz's bestselling and award-nominated book, “Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World”.

The AAA framework offers the tools and mindset to build Antifragile foundations, develop the capabilities to be Anticipatory, and use emergent, strategic, and cognitive Agility to bridge short-term decision-making with longer-term vision.

At the core of the Disruptive Futures Institute’s executive learning programs are proprietary methodologies such as the AAA Framework, which has been adopted by organizations worldwide. These unique frameworks have contributed to the foresight field, formed the basis of numerous articles as case studies, and featured in leading publications, including the Journal of Futures Studies, MIT Technology Review, the Global Peter Drucker Forum, Fast Company, and the World Economic Forum.

PUBLICATION AND CHAPTER INFORMATION

You can learn more about the book “Anticipatory Governance: Shaping a Responsible Future” on the World Scientific Publishing website (ISBN: 978-981-12-9599-7):

• https://www.worldscientific.com/worldscibooks/10.1142/13924#t=aboutBook

• Book readership: Policy advisors, researchers, practitioners and graduate students, in the fields of public administration, public management, public policy, change management, strategic transformation, governance, futures studies, and strategic foresight.

To learn more about Chapter 7 “The AAA Framework: Responsible Leadership for Sustainable Futures” by Roger Spitz:

• https://www.worldscientific.com/doi/10.1142/9789811296000_0007

Chapter 7 Citation:

• Spitz, R. The AAA Framework: Responsible Leadership for Sustainable Futures. In M. Stephens. R. Awamleh, and F. Sicre, Anticipatory Governance: Shaping a Responsible Future. World Scientific Publishing: Singapore, 2025.

ROGER SPITZ BIO

Roger Spitz (B.Sc. Econ, M.Sc., FCA, APF) is the president of Techistential (Climate & Foresight Strategy) and the chair of the Disruptive Futures Institute (DFI) in San Francisco. He also serves as an expert advisor to the World Economic Forum’s Global Foresight Network.

Spitz’s research and frameworks focus on anticipatory leadership, futures capabilities, and decision-making in complex, unpredictable environments. He is the lead author of the four-volume bestseller, “The Definitive Guide to Thriving on Disruption”, and the award-nominated “Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World” (Kogan Page).

