MPD Searching for Northwest Carjacking Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a suspect in a carjacking in Northwest.

On Monday, February 3, 2025, at approximately 8:30 a.m., Second District officers responded to the 3800 block of Davis Place, Northwest, for the report of a carjacking. The suspect approached the victim and assaulted them as they were attempting to get into her vehicle. The suspect then took the keys from the victim and fled in their vehicle. The vehicle was recovered the following day.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25016286