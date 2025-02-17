MPD Investigating Triple Shooting That Left Two Dead in Northeast

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a triple shooting that resulted in the deaths of two men in Northeast D.C.

On February 16, 2025, at approximately 1:10 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to a residential building in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast, for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male who was conscious and breathing with apparent gunshot wounds. Nearby, officers located two additional adult males who were unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds.

DC Fire and EMS arrived on the scene and attempted lifesaving measures. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as 29-year-old D’andre Williams of Waldorf, MD.

The other two victims were transported to a hospital, where despite medical efforts, a second victim died from his injuries. He has been identified as 24-year-old D’ontae Bryant of Northeast, D.C.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25022969

