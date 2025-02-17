MPD Arrests Suspect in Armed Robbery in Southeast

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in connection with an armed robbery in Southeast D.C.

On Sunday, February 16, 2025, at approximately 6:02 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to a business in the 2900 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast, for a reported robbery. The suspect entered the store, displayed a handgun, and attempted to steal the cash register. When unsuccessful, the suspect took merchandise before fleeing the scene. A lookout was broadcast to officers in the area.

Later that evening, a Sixth District detective canvassing the area spotted the suspect near the scene of the robbery. With assistance from Sixth District officers, the suspect was stopped and taken into custody without incident.

The suspect, 41-year-old Robert Jameson, was arrested and charged with Robbery While Armed. A search incident to arrest revealed narcotics in his possession, leading to an additional charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance – Felony (CCN: 25023066).

During the arrest, officers also detained a woman accompanying the suspect. She was found in possession of stolen merchandise from the robbery and had an outstanding arrest warrant. The woman, identified as 38-year-old Velitha Williams, was charged with Receiving Stolen Property – Misdemeanor and Fugitive from Justice (CCN: 25023112).

###