VizConnect, Inc. ($VIZC: OTC) Contemplates Shareholder Dividend upon Completion of Alpha City Transaction

VizConnect, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIZC)

This represents a major milestone in our growth strategy and underscores our commitment to delivering opportunities to our shareholders and further growing our Advanced Technologies Division.” — Temba Mahaka, CEO of VizConnect, Inc.

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VizConnect, Inc. ($VIZC: OTC) Contemplates Shareholder Dividend upon Completion of Alpha City TransactionVizConnect is in final discussions with Alpha City Metaverse which, if completed, will be another pivotal moment in the growth and expansion of VizConnect and thereby, expands shareholder value.If VizConnect acquires an interest in Alpha City through a share exchange, the contemplated deal, if consummated, will benefit all VIZC shareholders. This strategic move aligns with VizConnect’s long-term vision to expand its business opportunities and create additional value for current shareholders. It is anticipated that when the deal closes shareholders of VizConnect will receive shares in the newly formed entity, distributed based on their holdings as of the transaction date.The company has been in discussions with Alpha City Metaverse, a digital hub for social interaction, entertainment, business, and virtual ownership. It blends Web3 technology with real-world experiences allowing users to engage in a dynamic, immersive economy.In Alpha City, you can own virtual properties, buy, sell, and develop virtual real estate, cars, businesses, and gaming. You can also attend concerts, conventions, fashion shows, or business summits. “These are just a few of the options that are available in the Metaverse, and as we continue to develop, the possibilities are endless” states Jorge Guinovart, CEO of Alpha Metaverse.Alpha City will have its own utility token $AMETA to be used as currency. The token will be traded on the base network and will be used for all transactions in the Metaverse. Most tokens once spent will be forever locked in the environment and some will be “burnt” or destroyed thus reducing the number of coins available.“We have entered the final stages of negotiations with Alpha City and are excited to see this transaction come to completion soon,” said Temba Mahaka, CEO of VizConnect. “This represents a major milestone in our growth strategy and underscores our commitment to delivering innovative opportunities to our shareholders and further growing our Advanced Technologies Division.”Jorge Guinovart, CEO of Alpha City, added: “This is a truly exciting time for us. After three years of dedicated development, we are thrilled to see our vision come to life. Partnering with VizConnect strengthens our ability to bring Alpha City’s immersive experience to a wider audience.”About VizConnect, Inc.:VizConnect, Inc. specializes in guiding companies with strategic business development consulting services. The Company’s portfolio of services includes real estate acquisition and development, equity building, revenue generation and asset acquirement. VizConnect's phase one of its strategic business roadmap is targeting four key industry sectors and focusing its’ core economic growth pillars in the areas of real estate development, green energy production, medical/healthcare IT and disruptive advanced technologies, including AI Driven initiatives and blockchain-based platform solutions, offering broad market engagement and diverse opportunities for partnership and growth. The company’s experienced Team is driven to increase customers’ value, maximizing existing capabilities, improving shareholder performance and profitability, increasing cost efficiencies, optimizing business workflow processes through continuous improvement analysis and simplifying business strategies for successful outcomes.For additional information: Please contact Temba Mahaka via email at Info@VizConnect.com, or via the website http://www.VizConnect.com/ About Alpha City:Alpha City is a blockchain-powered virtual world developed using Unreal Engine 5, enabling users to create, explore, and monetize their content within an immersive digital landscape. As an Ethereum-based open virtual world, Alpha City is owned and developed by its community, offering a graphically rich, community-driven environment that mirrors America's social business lifestyle. Users can acquire virtual real estate to build personal homes, businesses, rentable spaces, and mini-games for others to experience, all within a stunning modern metropolis. The platform seamlessly integrates cryptocurrency tokens into its ecosystem, providing a comprehensive digital economy for its inhabitants.For more information about Alpha City, please visit www.alphacitymeta.com Safe Harbor Statement:This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as VizConnect, Inc. or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe VizConnect's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.Source: VizConnect, Inc.Social Media Links for VizConnect, Inc:Social links for Alpha City:$AMETA: Build Your Own Metaverse Empire!🌐 Join the metaverse:Website: alphacitymeta.com ( https://alphacitymeta.com/ Twitter: @AlphaMetaEco ( https://twitter.com/AlphaMetaEco Telegram: t.me/alphacityai ( https://t.me/alphacityai Instagram: @alphacitymeta ( https://www.instagram.com/alphacitymeta Build, conquer, party... $AMETA is your world now.- Social App XO pro Release 30 Days with live events streamed into metaverse- A full in real crypto/web 3 conference live streamed also virtually in 2025- 0/0 taxes on Base

