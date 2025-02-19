Spokbee Secures $750K in Funding, Paving the Way for Expansion into Software Configuration Powerhouse

Our recent funding and revenue milestones are not just numbers—they are a clear indicator that Spokbee is on the right path” — Mac Cameron, CEO of Spokbee

AVON, OH, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spokbee, a leader in advanced manufacturing technology and software solutions, is excited to announce significant funding and revenue milestones that underscore its rapid growth and industry leadership. The company has recently raised $200,000 from Integral Private and secured an additional $150,000 in grants and matching funds from the Ohio Jumpstart Program and the Youngstown Business Incubator. With these investments, Spokbee’s total funding now stands at $750,000.In addition to its funding success, Spokbee has reached a major revenue milestone, achieving over $200,000 in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR). Key customers driving this success include CAMTECH , Earnest Machine, PL Custom, Custom Metal Products , and Mezco Metal Fabrication . This strong financial performance is a testament to the value Spokbee delivers to manufacturers seeking to streamline their sales, engineering, and production processes through innovative configuration technology.“Our recent funding and revenue milestones are not just numbers—they are a clear indicator that Spokbee is on the right path,” said Mac Cameron, CEO of Spokbee. “We are thrilled to see our innovative CPD (Configure, Price, Deliver) platform resonating with the manufacturing community and driving measurable success for our customers. It is now more important than ever to invest in US manufacturing automation, and with our new Spokbee 2.0 platform, we can bring efficiency at a massive scale.”Co-founders Mac and Karina Cameron, a dynamic husband-and-wife team, lead Spokbee with a blend of technical expertise and entrepreneurial spirit. With backgrounds in CAD education and software architecture, they have made it their mission to simplify and accelerate the manufacturing process, ensuring that the path from design to delivery is as efficient and accurate as possible. Their leadership is central to Spokbee’s vision of transforming into a software configuration powerhouse and driving industry innovation.Looking ahead, Spokbee is well-positioned for significant expansion as it continues to enhance its platform and broaden its market reach. The company is strategically targeting executives and investors interested in manufacturing technology and SaaS solutions, aiming to serve industries at the intersection of advanced manufacturing processes and innovative software.Spokbee’s ongoing success is driven by its commitment to empowering manufacturers with cutting-edge technology, real-time data analytics, and an intuitive product configurator that integrates sales, engineering designs, and manufacturing operations seamlessly.For more information or to schedule a demo, please visit www.spokbee.com or contact: mac@spokbee.comAbout:Spokbee is revolutionizing the manufacturing landscape with its innovative CPD (Configure, Price, Deliver) platform that seamlessly integrates sales, engineering, and manufacturing. Leveraging advanced cloud CAD technology, real-time 3D visualization, instant quoting, and robust data analytics—empowering manufacturers to offer personalized, high-quality products with unmatched precision and speed. Founded by a visionary CAD educator from MIT and a talented software architect, Spokbee is a catalyst for innovation, setting new standards in efficiency and excellence as it transforms the way products are designed, priced, and delivered.

