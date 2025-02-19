MRT Introduces Mid Pipe Exhaust Systems for 2025 Ram 1500 RHO

Our goal is to enhance the Ram RHO's driving experience by amplifying the distinctive sounds of its Hurricane Turbo Engine.” — Scott Hoag, CEO of MRT

PLYMOUTH, MI, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MRT Engineered Performance , a leading performance exhaust company, is excited to announce the launch of its latest solutions for the 2025+ Ram 1500 RHO: The Trail Rated and Extreme Mid Pipe Exhaust Systems. “Our goal is to enhance the Ram RHO's driving experience by amplifying the distinctive sounds of its Hurricane Turbo Engine," said Scott Hoag, CEO of MRT. “We believe an off-road truck should make its presence known, and our mid-pipe exhausts are designed to elevate the Ram 1500's sound, capability, and performance. Available in both trail-rated and extreme sound profiles, these systems offer a cost-effective modification that brings joy to every drive."MRT has crafted a straight-through mid-pipe exhaust using 3-inch T304 stainless steel to highlight the unique acoustics of the Ram 1500 RHO's Hurricane Turbo engine. The Trail Rated option delivers a smooth performance note ideal for daily driving, while the Extreme version provides an aggressive, head-turning sound for those seeking maximum performance. Both systems are louder than the stock exhaust and are engineered to manage drone effectively. To experience the difference, watch our comparison video: Ram 1500 RHO | Extreme vs. Trail Rated MRT Exhaust Turn Heads and Get NoticedInstalling the MRT mid-pipe increases the exhaust sound level over the stock system without altering the original dual exhaust design. This modification is cost-effective, retains all factory emissions components, and can be installed in approximately 1.5 hours. The MRT Trail Rated and Extreme Mid-Pipe Exhaust Systems are essential upgrades for your 2025+ Ram RHO, ensuring you hear the difference, feel the performance, and get noticed on every adventure. Order your preferred MRT Ram 1500 exhaust today at ShopMRT.com Why Choose MRT Engineered Performance?• Built to Last: Crafted from high-quality materials, including T304 stainless steel, ensuring long-term durability.• Direct Fit: Direct fitment for 2025 Ram 1500 RHO with precision-engineered design.Hear the Difference• Drone: Noticeable but tolerable for everyday driving.• Wide-Open Throttle: Unleashes an aggressive, performance-focused sound.For Ram RHO owners in the Plymouth, Michigan area, MRT Engineered Performance also offers expert installation services. Call 734-455-5807 to schedule your appointment today.About MRT Engineered Performance:Based in Plymouth, Michigan, the company designs, engineers, and manufactures performance exhaust systems in the USA. All exhaust systems are made from T304 stainless steel and come with the MRT Engineered Performance limited lifetime warranty. The company manufactures products for Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Honda, Jeep, Lincoln, Mazda, Polaris, Ram, Subaru, and Toyota cars and trucks.

Ram 1500 RHO | Extreme vs. Trail Rated MRT Exhaust

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.